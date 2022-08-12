Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers
When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said a police chief, vowing to hold "accountable anyone, no matter their age."
Athlete furious as ‘seven’ armed cops pull him over ‘for using phone’ – 2 years after ‘racial profiling’ stop-and-search
A TOP athlete has told of his fury after he was pulled over by "seven" armed cops - two years after he was allegedly racially profiled during a high profile stop-and-search. Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, 27, was driving home in his Tesla on the A40 in London in the early hours of this morning when armed police stopped him.
NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying
New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
55 pounds of narcotics marked with "XXX" decals found floating off Key West
Authorities in South Florida recovered a large bale of narcotics over the weekend, after receiving a report that packages marked "XXX" could be seen floating off the coast of Key West on Saturday. Key West police responded to the report along with officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. As...
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband
“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Wants Cops to Return Car and Cash Seized in Drug Bust
Kodak Black says the Florida cops who arrested him for allegedly trafficking oxycodone are still holding onto his car and thousands of dollars in cash nearly a month later ... and now he's out of patience and wants it all back. Kodak is asking the court to make the Florida...
BET
George Floyd Square In Minneapolis Hit For Second Time With Deadly Violence
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at Minneapolis' George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon, marking the second fatal shooting at the intersection-turned-memorial plaza where the former truck driver and security guard died at police hands in May 2020. Police responded to reports of gunfire...
Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
BBC
Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
BET
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over November Shooting
Rapper A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault with a firearm after he was previously arrested in April over allegedly shooting A$AP Relli after a disagreement in Los Angeles back in November 2021. He later posted a $500,000 bond. According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County District Attorney George...
Mystery of Murdered Man’s Death Ripped Family Apart
On the evening of June 29, 2006, Laray “Mookie” Moore and a friend chilled and listened to music when he got a call from his wife Natacha about their 15-month-old son, Laray Jr., recalls his mother Yvonne.“His wife told him to go pick up the baby who was at his aunt’s apartment,” Yvonne said in a phone interview. “He was always there for his children.”Nearly two years after his release from a 15-month prison stint on drug charges, Laray’s life was moving in a positive direction, Yvonne and other relatives told The Daily Beast. In 2005, Laray and Natacha got...
Bank robbery suspect Jonathan Dugan admits to crimes in Uber
Proud Summit County Uber driver Michael McManus says he makes the most trips around the high country for Uber out of anyone. But his trip on July 5 was one for the books."I'm picking him up at the Summit County Jail... pull up there... there is a gentleman who says he has been waiting on an Uber for an hour," McManus recalled. "I could tell real quick he was a talker."McManus said he got to talking with the rider, Jonathan Dugan about how he ended up in jail in the first place. His whole ride is recorded on his dash...
Erstwhile Robber Caught After Freshly Dug Tunnel Into Bank Collapses on Him
A bank robber who apparently has no knowledge of physics nearly died when the tunnel he was digging into a Rome bank basement collapsed near the Vatican. The robber’s accomplices, who escaped the tunnel, alerted police when the ringleader didn’t surface after dirt came crashing down midway through the dig. Firefighters spent eight hours working to free the man by digging a parallel tunnel. The would-be thief could be heard crying for help. “I beg you, get me out!” he yelled as rescuers dropped liquid food and oxygen to him. After eight hours, the man was freed as the crowd that had gathered cheered. The man and his accomplices—who all had previous robbery convictions—face new charges. Police say they had been digging the tunnel with the intent to break the bank wall on the Aug. 15 holiday, when the city is largely deserted. Read it at Guardian
In the Aftermath of a Police Killing, the Justifications Begin Immediately
On the last day of his life, Harith Augustus left the barbershop where he worked on the South Side of Chicago and set out to run some errands. It was late afternoon on July 14, 2018. Walking streets he had traversed countless times before, Augustus can be seen on surveillance video moving along the sidewalk with loose-limbed grace. He’s wearing earbuds and appears to be moving to music only he can hear. Carried east by the flow of life on 71st Street, the main commercial artery in the South Shore neighborhood, he displays no unease as he passes three police officers chatting with each other at the corner of 71st and Chappel. A few minutes later, he returns, going west, and passes them again with the same air of nonchalance.
Narcity
Brampton Man Attacked By A Machete Had A 'Safety Plan' Following A Death Threat
Peel Regional Police (PRP) is reporting that a man attacked with an axe and machete in a driveway last week had a "safety plan" after receiving a death threat just days before the attack. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. In a press...
classicfm.com
Piano teacher shot at by neighbour, following noise complaints
The shooting in California was reportedly incited by an ongoing dispute between two neighbours. Dr Pin-Hsin Lin was warming up before she was due to teach a piano lesson in her Californian apartment, when a bullet narrowly missed her and hit a lamp on her piano. The bullet had come...
