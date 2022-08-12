ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The US Sun

Athlete furious as ‘seven’ armed cops pull him over ‘for using phone’ – 2 years after ‘racial profiling’ stop-and-search

A TOP athlete has told of his fury after he was pulled over by "seven" armed cops - two years after he was allegedly racially profiled during a high profile stop-and-search. Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, 27, was driving home in his Tesla on the A40 in London in the early hours of this morning when armed police stopped him.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying

New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband

“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
ADA, OK
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death

An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
HEALTH SERVICES
BET

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over November Shooting

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault with a firearm after he was previously arrested in April over allegedly shooting A$AP Relli after a disagreement in Los Angeles back in November 2021. He later posted a $500,000 bond. According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County District Attorney George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Mystery of Murdered Man’s Death Ripped Family Apart

On the evening of June 29, 2006, Laray “Mookie” Moore and a friend chilled and listened to music when he got a call from his wife Natacha about their 15-month-old son, Laray Jr., recalls his mother Yvonne.“His wife told him to go pick up the baby who was at his aunt’s apartment,” Yvonne said in a phone interview. “He was always there for his children.”Nearly two years after his release from a 15-month prison stint on drug charges, Laray’s life was moving in a positive direction, Yvonne and other relatives told The Daily Beast. In 2005, Laray and Natacha got...
CBS Denver

Bank robbery suspect Jonathan Dugan admits to crimes in Uber

Proud Summit County Uber driver Michael McManus says he makes the most trips around the high country for Uber out of anyone. But his trip on July 5 was one for the books."I'm picking him up at the Summit County Jail... pull up there... there is a gentleman who says he has been waiting on an Uber for an hour," McManus recalled. "I could tell real quick he was a talker."McManus said he got to talking with the rider, Jonathan Dugan about how he ended up in jail in the first place. His whole ride is recorded on his dash...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
TheDailyBeast

Erstwhile Robber Caught After Freshly Dug Tunnel Into Bank Collapses on Him

A bank robber who apparently has no knowledge of physics nearly died when the tunnel he was digging into a Rome bank basement collapsed near the Vatican. The robber’s accomplices, who escaped the tunnel, alerted police when the ringleader didn’t surface after dirt came crashing down midway through the dig. Firefighters spent eight hours working to free the man by digging a parallel tunnel. The would-be thief could be heard crying for help. “I beg you, get me out!” he yelled as rescuers dropped liquid food and oxygen to him. After eight hours, the man was freed as the crowd that had gathered cheered. The man and his accomplices—who all had previous robbery convictions—face new charges. Police say they had been digging the tunnel with the intent to break the bank wall on the Aug. 15 holiday, when the city is largely deserted. Read it at Guardian
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Intercept

In the Aftermath of a Police Killing, the Justifications Begin Immediately

On the last day of his life, Harith Augustus left the barbershop where he worked on the South Side of Chicago and set out to run some errands. It was late afternoon on July 14, 2018. Walking streets he had traversed countless times before, Augustus can be seen on surveillance video moving along the sidewalk with loose-limbed grace. He’s wearing earbuds and appears to be moving to music only he can hear. Carried east by the flow of life on 71st Street, the main commercial artery in the South Shore neighborhood, he displays no unease as he passes three police officers chatting with each other at the corner of 71st and Chappel. A few minutes later, he returns, going west, and passes them again with the same air of nonchalance.
CHICAGO, IL
classicfm.com

Piano teacher shot at by neighbour, following noise complaints

The shooting in California was reportedly incited by an ongoing dispute between two neighbours. Dr Pin-Hsin Lin was warming up before she was due to teach a piano lesson in her Californian apartment, when a bullet narrowly missed her and hit a lamp on her piano. The bullet had come...
PUBLIC SAFETY

