WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
northwoodsleague.com
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice
For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
Don’t Miss Moline’s Movie In The Park Scheduled for Friday
Movies in the park have been very popular this year, and they aren't over yet! You can catch the rescheduled movie in the park with Moline Parks and Recreation Department this Friday on August 19th kicking off at 8:15 pm. You catch this free movie at Browning Park on 15th...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market
There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
qctoday.com
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
Late August May Be The Best Time For Vacations
Okay, hear me out... the best time to take a vacation is when there are fewer people around. We all hate the lines for attractions, or people crowding our favorite spots, so why not go in late August? My family use to do this every year when we were younger and some places were like ghost towns.
ourquadcities.com
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
ourquadcities.com
DeWitt man killed in motorcycle accident
A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County. On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.
Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests
An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Café, in Nichols, avoided a fine from the department in February for its […] The post Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
