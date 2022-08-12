Central Valley Fire District called out Friday morning for fire in a stove

BELGRADE, Mont. - Central Valley Fire District was called out Friday morning for a fire in a stove.

Crews were told there was a possible fire in the oven of a home on Wheatfield Ln. and on scene, they found smoky conditions throughout the house.

An occupant of the house turned off and unplugged the stove, and when crews arrived, all occupants and animals were out of the house.

Once it was verified that the fire was out, crews reportedly found a plastic container melted in the oven.

Minimal damage was limited to the inside, Central Valley Fire District reported.

The Central Valley Fire District responded to the scene with 2 Engines and 2 Command Units, with the first arriving unit on scene within 7 minutes.

The Central Valley District received automatic aid support from, and would like to thank our mutual aid partners Bozeman Fire, American Medical Response, Hyalite Fire Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and Gallatin County 911.