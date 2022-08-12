Black bear seen near Cave Mountain Campground

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is alerting people of a black bear that was recently seen near Cave Mountain Campground.

At this time, the campground is still open, however, those using the area are being reminded to take food storage orders seriously, so the bear does not become a problem bear.

Black bears were also reportedly present near the South Fork and Benchmark Campgrounds last week.

You can find more information on the Forest Service website here.