Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in India
Manteca City Council member Gary Singh took responsibility for the council's actions and did what was best for the Manteca community as a whole by speaking out against a “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022” proclamation that was issued earlier this year to a group affiliated with a Nazi-Inspired extremist group that targets and persecutes minorities in India.
Los Baños Enterprise
Memorial Hospital Los Banos recognized for participation in program to reduce heart disease, strokes
On August 13, 2022 by Valerie Koch, Senior Director, Communications & Marketing, American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is pleased to share that Memorial Hospital Los Banos is among eight Central Valley hospitals and 2,600 hospitals nationwide recognized for participating in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Andrew Theriot Needs Your Help
On Saturday morning, July 23, Andrew Theriot, 37, had a grand mal seizure at his home in Aptos with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter, Audrey. He had a quick succession of seizures within the next hour until he was able to be sedated at the emergency room at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He was transferred to the intensive care unit later that day. He remains intubated and in a medically induced coma.
L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
Save Mart closing pharmacies, moving those in-store services to Walgreens
MODESTO, Calif. — Save Mart Companies has announced that all pharmacies at Save Mart and Lucky stores will move to Walgreens. In a statement to ABC10, Save Mart officials said that pharmacy staff members will work with patients to conveniently transition services to Walgreens. "We value our Pharmacy staff...
Los Baños Enterprise
Faria doesn’t file, Llanez only candidate for Los Banos mayor, so far, filing extended until Wednesday
Martinez, challenger file for school board Trustee Area 7; three other trustees, Councilman Jones, city clerk get free ride to re-election; filing for city treasurer also extended. Los Banos Mayor Tom Faria will not run for re-election, this year. According to the list of candidates dated August 12, 2022, at...
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
Los Baños Enterprise
Mayor Faria not yet running for re-election, for sale sign in his home’s front yard, deadline to file is today
Paul Llanez files to run again, barely lost in 2020. Councilman Llamas will run for another term, faces one opponent; Jones running unopposed, so far No challengers in school board races for Areas 1, 3, 5, Martinez has not yet pulled papers in Area 7. As of Thursday afternoon, August...
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]
NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Suspect hits elderly man with bat at Merced County home, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk man was arrested after he allegedly used a baseball bat to beat up an elderly victim during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday night, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Rose Lawn and Linwood avenues after it was […]
benitolink.com
Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend
Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
benitolink.com
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
Man throws beer can at store clerk’s face in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly hit an employee in the face with a beer can during an argument at a convenience store, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Highway 99 and Gerard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they […]
Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee
At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
