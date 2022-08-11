ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Comments / 1

 

Madera Tribune

Riley committed to coming back

Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
SANGER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Memorial Hospital Los Banos recognized for participation in program to reduce heart disease, strokes

On August 13, 2022 by Valerie Koch, Senior Director, Communications & Marketing, American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is pleased to share that Memorial Hospital Los Banos is among eight Central Valley hospitals and 2,600 hospitals nationwide recognized for participating in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
LOS BANOS, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Andrew Theriot Needs Your Help

On Saturday morning, July 23, Andrew Theriot, 37, had a grand mal seizure at his home in Aptos with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter, Audrey. He had a quick succession of seizures within the next hour until he was able to be sedated at the emergency room at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He was transferred to the intensive care unit later that day. He remains intubated and in a medically induced coma.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county

JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

L.A. Weekly

Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]

NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
NEWMAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
benitolink.com

Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
benitolink.com

Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister

Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
HOLLISTER, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
CERES, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee

At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA

