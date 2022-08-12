ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii

The top two candidates in the six races being recounted are all within 100 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say. Details on her trip were not publicly announced, though sources say she will be on vacation for more than a week. Monday's Midday Newscast:...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.
Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins

Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now at 6:00 p.m.-...
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
