Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii
The top two candidates in the six races being recounted are all within 100 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say. Details on her trip were not publicly announced, though sources say she will be on vacation for more than a week.
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch "This is Now" live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now's platforms online and on mobile.
WATCH: The hottest primary races, the latest on voting and what to expect tonight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot. MIDDAY PRIMARY ELECTION SHOW:. Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their...
Lighter trades to start the work week
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now at 6:00 p.m.-...
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Waving signs and making calls: Candidates make final push for primary election votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While much of Hawaii’s campaigning has shifted to online and mail, the political tradition of sign-waving was alive and well Saturday. Volunteers made a final push on primary election day ― especially those involved in the hotly-contested Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. “Every vote absolutely...
After bruising primary, candidates share message of unity as they look ahead to the general
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Democratic candidates gathered Sunday for an election year tradition — the Unity Breakfast aimed at making nice after a flurry of attacks on the campaign trail. And this year’s primary election was particularly brutal. “Put your hand on someone near you. Some Democrat near you....
Saying he’ll offer voters a choice in November, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will be LG versus LG in the race for governor in November. Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his spot in the general ― and the chance to face off against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
With hours to go before voting ends, steady stream of voters drop off ballots or vote in person
Elections official expects first printout to show majority of votes cast. At the island’s only voter service center, at the Wailuku Community Center, lines started forming about 6:40 a.m. Maui voters line up to cast ballots on primary election night. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Long lines formed at...
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
