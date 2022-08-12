ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Person killed in accident on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

A person was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened near the Peachers Mill Road intersection, according to Clarksville police, which did not release any other details on the accident that closed the major roadway for about two hours.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
k105.com

KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WSMV

Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Superior Lane in Montgomery County. Officials said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery. The fire was reported at the home in eastern Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Fatal wreck on Tiny Town Road, roads back open

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are responding to a fatal wreck on Tiny Town Road. At about 11:45 a.m., police were working the crash on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road. Police are asking the public avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible. Portions of Tiny...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

WCSO seeking information on theft suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO) Police reported an unknown man damaged a door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office is...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

