Northern lights expected to shine over Northern Michigan late this week
The sun is currently in an "active cycle," meaning there is an increase in sun spots and coronal mass ejections.
Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping, Whitmer proposes tax relief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inflation rates have hit parents and teachers wallets ahead of the back-to-school shopping rush. July’s Consumer Price Index showed the annual inflation rate in the U.S. slowed more than expected; however, food and other back-to-school supplies remain higher than this time last year.
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
Whitmer’s budget director on taxpayer deal for Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The governor’s budget director is making progress with Republicans on crafting a multi-million dollar tax relief package for Michigan taxpayers with a possible deal coming in September. The deal might include an income tax rate rollback and the elimination of the Senior Retirement Tax.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Whitmer proposes pausing sales tax on school supplies
More savings could be coming to Michiganders who have to buy school supplies.
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
Southeast MI water main break may last 2 weeks
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break. The Great Lakes Water Authority says a week is needed for repairs and a second week for water quality testing. The break was discovered Saturday on […]
Campaign helps teachers collect school supplies
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Every year, teachers struggle to collect school supplies for their classrooms and many of them could use some help. Thanks to the “Clear the List” campaign that is making its rounds on social media, Michigan educators are now encouraged to post their Amazon wish lists online.
Group speaks out against no-fault auto law
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Brain Injury Association group that represents more than 200,000 citizens with catastrophic brain injuries reports that the state’s no-fault car insurance law is pushing about 8,000 citizens out of the current care they were receiving, creating what the group calls “a healthcare crisis.” “This is an emergency,” said Tom Constand, […]
The laws surrounding school buses in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Where did the summer go?. It’s almost time for students to return to school, meaning not only do drivers need to watch out for kids, they also need to keep an eye out for school buses. To help keep you, and kids, safe, Attorney...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
"That's our biggest fear right now, we don't want people to start hunting them," the police chief said.
Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in new Texas poll
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has maintained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State’s governor’s race, new polling shows.
6 Sports Two-A-Days: Haslett and Williamston bring back key talent, looking to stay atop the league
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Haslett and Williamston have a lot of similarities entering the 2022 football season. Both sat atop the CAAC Red in 2021. Both return their starting quarterback and starting running back. And the two are the latest stops on the ‘6 Sports Two-A-Days’ train.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
Video captures massive mudslide in California mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Back to school: Will there be pandemic safety measures?
HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public Schools welcomed students back to most of its buildings today. It’s among the first local districts to head back to class for the new year. Today, 6 News asked school officials what COVID-19 protocols are still in place and spoke with local health officials on what we should know […]
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
