Michigan State

WLNS

Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping, Whitmer proposes tax relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inflation rates have hit parents and teachers wallets ahead of the back-to-school shopping rush. July’s Consumer Price Index showed the annual inflation rate in the U.S. slowed more than expected; however, food and other back-to-school supplies remain higher than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer’s budget director on taxpayer deal for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The governor’s budget director is making progress with Republicans on crafting a multi-million dollar tax relief package for Michigan taxpayers with a possible deal coming in September. The deal might include an income tax rate rollback and the elimination of the Senior Retirement Tax.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Southeast MI water main break may last 2 weeks

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break. The Great Lakes Water Authority says a week is needed for repairs and a second week for water quality testing. The break was discovered Saturday on […]
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Campaign helps teachers collect school supplies

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Every year, teachers struggle to collect school supplies for their classrooms and many of them could use some help. Thanks to the “Clear the List” campaign that is making its rounds on social media, Michigan educators are now encouraged to post their Amazon wish lists online.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Group speaks out against no-fault auto law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Brain Injury Association group that represents more than 200,000 citizens with catastrophic brain injuries reports that the state’s no-fault car insurance law is pushing about 8,000 citizens out of the current care they were receiving, creating what the group calls “a healthcare crisis.” “This is an emergency,” said Tom Constand, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

The laws surrounding school buses in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Where did the summer go?. It’s almost time for students to return to school, meaning not only do drivers need to watch out for kids, they also need to keep an eye out for school buses. To help keep you, and kids, safe, Attorney...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Back to school: Will there be pandemic safety measures?

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public Schools welcomed students back to most of its buildings today. It’s among the first local districts to head back to class for the new year. Today, 6 News asked school officials what COVID-19 protocols are still in place and spoke with local health officials on what we should know […]
HOLT, MI

