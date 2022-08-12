Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
US News and World Report
Biden to Sign Law on Tuesday Cutting Most Current EV Credits
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sign legislation on Tuesday that will eliminate electric vehicle tax credits for most models currently getting up to $7,500 effective. The White House said Biden will sign legislation to approve the $430 billion climate, health and tax bill on Tuesday. The bill restructures...
US News and World Report
Judge Refuses to Immediately Block Georgia Abortion Ban
ATLANTA (AP) — A state judge refused Monday to immediately stop enforcement of Georgia's restrictive abortion law, which took effect last month and bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is present. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled he did not have the authority to issue a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Three Liberian Officials for Alleged Corruption
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including President George Weah's chief of staff, for what it says is their ongoing involvement in public corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday. The sanctions target Weah's Chief of Staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia's Chief Prosecutor Sayma...
US News and World Report
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Spin doesn’t change that Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst refused to help with insulin costs. When the chance came to put potentially decisive votes behind their words Aug. 7, the Iowa Republicans blinked. The Inflation Reduction Act that the U.S. Senate passed...
US News and World Report
Noem Releases Social Study Standards Burnishing U.S. History
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools that lays out a mostly shining vision of American history, after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from conservatives and Native American educators.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Recreational Pot Measure Approved for Ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
US News and World Report
US Offers More Monkeypox Vaccine to States and Cities
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials said they are able to ship out more monkeypox vaccine doses than previously planned — because of a strategy shift that allows more shots to be drawn from each vial. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had previously anticipated allowing...
U.S. And India To Hold Military Drills Close To Tense Border With China
The joint exercises will be conducted exactly 60 years after China and India waged a war over the territories surrounding the shared border.
US News and World Report
Recall Election Aimed at LA Prosecutor Fails to Make Ballot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile attempt to recall a progressive district attorney in the nation's most populous county has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday. In a region that has seen rising crime...
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan With China Tensions Simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China. Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own...
US News and World Report
Philippines in Talks to Buy U.S. Helicopters After Dropping Russia Deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila's ambassador to Washington said on Monday. In June, days before President Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year...
US News and World Report
Trump Organization Ex-CFO Nears Plea Deal in New York Tax Fraud Case -Source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the...
US News and World Report
Former Trump Attorney Giuliani Target of Criminal Probe in Georgia -New York Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to Donald Trump, have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing one of Giuliani's lawyers. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Kanishka Singh; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Bed Bugs, Late Rent and No Food: Group Resettling Afghans Faces Scrutiny
Mohammad’s journey from Afghanistan to a home in the U.S. played out in three stages. The first occurred following the fall of Kabul a year ago, after which the husband and father who worked with the U.S. government for 14 years spent a month shuttling his family from safe house to safe house, trying to outrun the Taliban.
US News and World Report
Countries Hosting the Most Refugees
Close to 90 million people were forcibly displaced by the end of 2021, including Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban seized control. In August of 2021, after nearly two decades of U.S. occupation in Afghanistan, the capital of Kabul fell to Taliban takeover. Thousands of Afghans were forced to seek safe harbor elsewhere, including in nearby countries such as Pakistan and Tajikistan and distant ones like the United States.
US News and World Report
U.S., South Korea and Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, South Korea and Japan participated in a missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercise off Hawaii's coast last week, the Pentagon said on Monday. The exercise took place Aug. 8-14, and demonstrated the three countries' commitment to respond to challenges posed by...
