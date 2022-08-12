ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

What Comes After the Search Warrant?

If Donald Trump committed crimes on his way out of the White House, he should be subject to the same treatment as any other alleged criminal. The reason for this is simple: Ours is a government of laws, not of men, as John Adams once observed. Nobody, not even a president, is above those laws.
USA TODAY

Donald Trump could stop release of FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. What will he do?

WASHINGTON – It's now largely up to former president Donald Trump to decide whether the public will see the Justice Department's reasons for searching his home in Florida. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday the department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from a search FBI agents conducted Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
UPI News

Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI. A redacted inventory of items seized from Trump, who is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act, shows that agents seized at least four sets of "miscellaneous" top secret documents.
