Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Daily Beast
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
MSNBC
'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg
Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what can be concluded about the investigation into Donald Trump from what has been reported so far about the FBI's execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 9, 2022.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Why the Trump search warrant is nothing like Hillary's emails
The president has decried the FBI’s search of his home. But legal experts say the agency is likely on firm ground. They note Trump could clear a lot of the mystery up himself.
Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs
WASHINGTON — The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other highly classified documents, according to court documents unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida. Federal agents removed 11...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
What Comes After the Search Warrant?
If Donald Trump committed crimes on his way out of the White House, he should be subject to the same treatment as any other alleged criminal. The reason for this is simple: Ours is a government of laws, not of men, as John Adams once observed. Nobody, not even a president, is above those laws.
Donald Trump could stop release of FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. What will he do?
WASHINGTON – It's now largely up to former president Donald Trump to decide whether the public will see the Justice Department's reasons for searching his home in Florida. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday the department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from a search FBI agents conducted Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Jared Kushner Most Likely Mar-a-Lago Mole Behind FBI Raid: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said Friday that Kushner has been "so quiet for so many months now."
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took Place
As things stand now, it is entirely possible that we will see Trump back in the White House in 2024. And if that happens, it will be because the FBI could not provide conclusive evidence of criminal activity on his part.
Trump Demands the DOJ Release the FBI Search Warrant…That He’s Had All Week
Donald Trump repeatedly declared on Truth Social on Thursday night that he wants to “release the documents” related to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid…I am...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
GOP lawmaker says he was notified by FBI that his 'life was in danger' by 'some of these same people' threatening law enforcement in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid
"I myself have been notified by the Bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of the same people," Fitzpatrick said Sunday.
Nuclear or not, classified or not, Mar-a-Lago files spell out jeopardy for Trump
President says he declassified secret and sensitive documents – but that may not matter for him to be prosecuted
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI. A redacted inventory of items seized from Trump, who is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act, shows that agents seized at least four sets of "miscellaneous" top secret documents.
Garland, Wray Must Be Impeached for Unconscionable Trump Raid | Opinion
The Biden regime is out of control in its pursuit of punishing a past and likely-future political rival of President Biden.
