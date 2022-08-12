ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport

There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Towanda Black Knights

TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - In just under two weeks, high school football teams across the Northern Tier will kick off the 2022 regular season. We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Towanda Black Knights. Towanda is coming off a difficult year, finishing 1-8 overall last season and...
20-Year-Old Takes Linn County Police on 100 MPH Chase

Growing up, and especially when I first started driving, I was told to pull over, remain calm, and do whatever a police officer told me to do. Remain calm, know your rights, and try to avoid a ticket -- nothing else needed to be said. My parents did an awesome job putting a good head on my and my sister's shoulders to where they trusted us to use our God-given common sense.
DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos

BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?

A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport

The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
