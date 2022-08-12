ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Insider

The best video editors for macOS when iMovie doesn't cut it

Apple's main video editing program onmacOS is iMovie. It's enough for most, but it doesn't satisfy professional and more advanced editors. Here are the best alternatives to iMovie.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider

On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Zoom updates macOS app to patch root access exploit

Zoom has released a patch for its Mac app, fixing a vulnerability in its automatic updating function that could grantmacOS root privileges to an attacker.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple releases sixth developer beta for tvOS 16

Apple has issued a sixth beta oftvOS 16 to developer testers, with the latest build now downloadable to participating Apple TVs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#4k Tv#Uhd Tv#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate
Apple Insider

New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker

Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2. Rumors about Apple's fall special events are in full swing, with the iPad range getting some of the attention. As part of the updates, a leaker claims that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

TwelveSouth's Curve Flex stand raises your MacBook Pro to eye-level

TwelveSouth has launched the Curve Flex, aMacBook Pro stand that can raise the heigh by up to 22 inches off the desk, and at angles of up to 45 degrees.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Casetify 'Toy Story' iPhone 13 case review: Your favorite Pixar characters complement your phone

Casetify's new "Toy Story" collection is full of nostalgia for Pixar fans with cases, watch bands, batteries, and more. We took a look at a few of the new case designs foriPhone 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Save $100 on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Display

Samsung's new (and drool-worthy) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor can be preordered today with a $100 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Airversa launches first HomeKit smart air purifier compatible with Thread

Smart home company Airversa has debuted the Purelle, a new air purifier that's compatible with both Apple HomeKit and the Thread standards. The Airversa Purelle Smart Air Cleaner is a smart home air purifier that's able to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particulate matter with a three-stage filtration system. It's also relatively quiet versus some other competitors with a maximum volume of 53 decibels.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn

Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant. The end of an era. In a May 10, 2022 press release, without using the word discontinued,...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 17: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $110 off Series 7 Apple watch, more

Wednesday's bestdeals include $110 off an Apple Watch Series 7, $297 for an LG 27-inch 4K HDR monitor, refurbished iPhones from $139, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost

A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs with Apple Silicon chips -- likely becoming the first company to have that ability. Credit: Apple. DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1,...
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps

Users of iPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably. Some of Apple's services, such as the App Store, News, and Stocks, serve advertising to users alongside content. While...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple released the iMac 24 years ago and it's better than ever

If there's a single Mac that is the most beloved, then it could be the Macintosh SE/30, and it could be the Macintosh IIfx, but it's probablythe 2006 Mac Pro. There's no question, though, over how the iMac is the most beloved, and most successful series of Macs that Apple ever made.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple will start collecting 'Netflix tax' in September

Apple will begin collecting taxes onApple TV+ subscriptions within Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city's 2015 Amusement Tax.
CHICAGO, IL
Apple Insider

Several iCloud services were down for two hours on Tuesday

Some of Apple'siCloud-related services were experiencing an outage that could cause problems for users trying to access them.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

All iOS VPNs are worthless and Apple knows it, claims researcher

A detailed new report says that a long-time bug iniOS prevents any VPN from fully encrypting all traffic — and also claims that Apple has known about it and chosen to do nothing since discovery in 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple tests production of Apple Watch, MacBook Pro in Vietnam

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Continuing Apple's aim of reducing dependence on China, its suppliers are testing Vietnamese production of both theApple Watch and MacBook Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 for just $54.99

Don't miss out on thisMicrosoft Office for Mac deal that will save you time and money. A lifetime Home & Business 2021 license is available at an 84% discount, offering access to Microsoft's popular suite of Office tools for a fraction of the retail cost.
COMPUTERS

