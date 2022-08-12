Read full article on original website
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery Mac
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
BIPOC Travel Festival, NOMADNESS Fest Celebrates 11 Years in Newark, New JerseyAloha MelaniNewark, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
Ouch! Deer injures man riding on bicycle in Marlboro, NJ
MARLBORO – A bicyclist was injured by a deer that had unsuccessfully tried to leap over him on Sunday. Police Capt. Steve Levy said the man was riding on Wyncrest Road near Windfall Lane in Marlboro around 9:30 a.m. when a deer ran towards him out of the woods.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
Tattoo ideas perfect for any born and raised New Jerseyan
I saw earlier this week that a woman in New Jersey got a tattoo of the dreaded spotted lanternfly. "There was really no inspiration for it. If anything, it represents the last 2.5 years of chaos. When I get older, and my kids and grandkids ask why, I can say, 'Well, let me explain the insanity of 2020.'"
Gone 45 years, see Elvis’ moment in NJ
Hard to believe it's been 45 years since we lost Elvis Presley on Aug. 16, 1977 at the age of 42. Thanks to Baz Lermann's Elvis movie, which has been killer at the box office, there's been an Elvis resurgence. Checking into Presley's New Jersey connection, I found the first...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
Forgotten N.J. safari park becomes trekking and biking destination for locals
As a kid growing up in Ringwood Borough, Gwen Marquardt knew that Warner Bros.’ “Jungle Habitat” theme park was the place to see wild carnivores and herbivores of all sizes in the 1970s. “It was just a really cool place I liked to visit, because I liked...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. TUE: NE winds around 15 kt...
Wow! One of the Scariest Halloween Drive-Thru’s in New Jersey!
It seems that the "pre" Halloween season is here. We are seeing decorations, costumes, and events beginning to pop up that are all part of the huge Halloween season here in New Jersey. Halloween is a huge event now, not only around New Jersey but throughout the United States. According...
Experts consider where to bury bones of Revolutionary War soldiers found in N.J. field
It was a mass grave at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Gloucester County, unmarked and undocumented until it was discovered during an archeological dig in late June. Experts are still using DNA testing to identify the skeletal remains of at least 14 soldiers — believed to be Hessians fighting for the British in 1777 — who were found in the field. After that, archeologists want to rebury the newly-discovered soldiers.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
