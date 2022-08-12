ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
Gone 45 years, see Elvis’ moment in NJ

Hard to believe it's been 45 years since we lost Elvis Presley on Aug. 16, 1977 at the age of 42. Thanks to Baz Lermann's Elvis movie, which has been killer at the box office, there's been an Elvis resurgence. Checking into Presley's New Jersey connection, I found the first...
Experts consider where to bury bones of Revolutionary War soldiers found in N.J. field

It was a mass grave at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Gloucester County, unmarked and undocumented until it was discovered during an archeological dig in late June. Experts are still using DNA testing to identify the skeletal remains of at least 14 soldiers — believed to be Hessians fighting for the British in 1777 — who were found in the field. After that, archeologists want to rebury the newly-discovered soldiers.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

