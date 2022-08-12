ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian suspends Texas WR Agiye Hall indefinitely following arrest for criminal mischief

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4z0p_0hFD1f5700

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement on Friday afternoon regarding wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Hall, who was arrested on Thursday evening for criminal mischief, is suspended indefinitely from all team activities. The former Alabama wide receiver was reportedly arrested by school police for illegally removing a boot from the tire of his vehicle.

He is charged with a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750.

It’s unclear when Sarkisian will allow Hall to rejoin the program. However, it seems the right move by the second-year head coach who is in the process of changing the culture in Austin.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens captures video of heated argument with woman involving police

Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video. Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Mischief#American Football#Hall
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
Field & Stream

Catfish Poacher Busted for Using Homemade Electrofishing Devices in Oklahoma

Jay Harvey was bass fishing on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma on the morning of August 8 when he spotted something suspicious. “My son and I were pre-fishing for a tournament that we’ve got coming up on the lake,” Harvey told F&S. “At the end of the dock there was a tackle box with a bunch of wires protruding out of it, and what looked like an electric motor was sitting next to it.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn extends offer to four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr.

Dwight Phillips Jr. is one of the fastest high schoolers in the country and Auburn is the latest program to extend him a scholarship offer. Phillips, who is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, stars in football and track for Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. On the gridiron, he carried the ball 62 times for 774 yards and seven touchdowns, for an impressive 12.5 yards per carry. He added nine receptions for 245 yards and two scores, plus he returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
MABLETON, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy