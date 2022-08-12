Read full article on original website
LETTER: Time is rather an insignificant companion in life
Life. It always seems taken for granted, this collection of days passing quietly by. Every once in a while, one arrives surrounded by significance. The birth of life or its yearly celebration. Maybe the possibility of two becoming one, Acknowledging a personal success or some accomplishment in competition. Maybe performance in song or dance. Anyway, just a momentary adjustment until the routine returns.
WATCH NOW: Morningside football coach Steve Ryan talks about the upcoming season
Morningside University head football coach Steve Ryan talks about the team's upcoming season during a fall sports media day held Tuesday at the Sioux City university. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
From the Archives
Dollie Pennington Gone: Mr. and Mrs. John Pennington discovered their daughter Dollie missing last night. Her bed had been used based on the state of the bedclothes, but there was no trace of Dollie herself. Dollie was not in any known trouble, and there are no other relatives closer than Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her family hopes she will come back safely.
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
MercyOne to partner with Crittenton Center on child care
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has formed a not-for-profit partnership with the Crittenton Center to provide child care to Mercy employees. MercyOne Kids Kampus will open Monday at an off-site location. The new child care center will provide care for 60 kids ages zero to five, Monday through Friday.
Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October
SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
CHEERS AND JEERS: State transportation commission visits region; pools closing too early
The Iowa Department of Transportation Commission deserves credit for routinely moving its regular business meetings from its Ames headquarters to other parts of the state, as it did last week in Sioux City. In addition to holding its monthly business meeting at the Convention Center Tuesday morning, the commission members...
Sioux Gateway Airport runway project temporarily displaces 185th aircraft
SIOUX CITY -- The 185th Air Refueling Wing is temporarily flying and maintaining the unit's tankers at an air base in Kansas while the main runway at Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes rehabilitation. The roughly $8.9 million runway project, which is fully funded with a federal grant through the Federal Aviation...
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on probation violation
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Carey Phillips, 28. He is 6 feet tall, 130 pounds and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for violating probation. Phillips is on probation for a conviction of...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
WATCH NOW: Morningside seeks the top of the NAIA football mountain in 2022
SIOUX CITY — It’s no secret that the Morningside University football team has been at the top of the mountain in NAIA football. They won the national championship once again in 2021, and the Mustangs want to feel that feeling again come December. To get that rush, a...
North Sioux City Council sets special November election date to let public decide on medical marijuana licensing issue
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City in Nov. 8. The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.
LOCAL ROUNDUP :Dakota Valley boys golf places sixth at West Central tournament
HARTFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team on Monday finished second at the West Central Early Bird Invitational with a score of 41-over par. The Tanagers placed five strokes behind Sioux Falls Christian, which had a score of 36-over. Cooper Girard led the Tanagers with an 18-hole score of 81, which was nine over par. He had seven pars, and shot 3-over on the front nine.
Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate
SIOUX CITY — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate. Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Briar Cliff volleyball hoping to make moves this season
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff volleyball program is looking at taking the next step this season now that the core is in their third season together. A small senior class, led by libero Tannah Heath, has been supplemented by a strong group of juniors, some who’ve been starters since their freshman year in 2020.
Dordt University football prepares to take next step to compete locally, nationally
SIOUX CENTER — The Dordt University football team is ready to take the next step. That’s what Dordt head coach Joel Penner said in the preseason, as his group is looking to take a jump forward and compete with Top 5 teams Morningside and Northwestern for a conference and national title.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty in shots fired case involving 17-year-old
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Monday of firing shots at a 17-year-old girl during an altercation. Aidan Wabashaw, 19, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Sioux City Council to consider raising parking rates
SIOUX CITY — Rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines, could be going up in Sioux City. The City Council will be asked by staff on Monday to authorize adjustments to the parking ramp rates, meter charges, bagged meter charges and parking fines in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.
