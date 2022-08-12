Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude
Manchester United could now consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo who has a year remaining at Old Trafford if they don’t see a change in attitude claims a new report.
theScore
Manchester United bottom of table after humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford
London, Aug 13, 2022 (AFP) - Erik ten Hag's bad start as Manchester United manager descended into an embarrassment as a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday left the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League. The former Ajax boss' reign began with Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford...
theScore
Conte, Tuchel see red as Spurs snatch dramatic draw at Chelsea
London, Aug 14, 2022 (AFP) - Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
theScore
Report: Ronaldo's wantaway antics softening Ten Hag's tough transfer stance
Cristiano Ronaldo's supposed negative influence at Manchester United could still force a move from Old Trafford this summer. The attacker submitted a transfer request in early July and subsequently missed the club's preseason tour to Thailand and Australia. New manager Erik ten Hag was initially keen to keep hold of Ronaldo despite him wanting to leave, but the Dutchman is now believed to be open to granting the 37-year-old's exit, even though United are short of options up front, according to The Athletic's Adam Crafton and others.
Pep Guardiola Confirms Trio Will Stay With First-Team
Pep Guardiola is giving youth a chance this season, and the Manchester City academy boys are set for a season in the first-team. Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis are all set for a season in the first-team
