ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Lev Yashin
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
theScore

Conte, Tuchel see red as Spurs snatch dramatic draw at Chelsea

London, Aug 14, 2022 (AFP) - Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Both managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Report: Ronaldo's wantaway antics softening Ten Hag's tough transfer stance

Cristiano Ronaldo's supposed negative influence at Manchester United could still force a move from Old Trafford this summer. The attacker submitted a transfer request in early July and subsequently missed the club's preseason tour to Thailand and Australia. New manager Erik ten Hag was initially keen to keep hold of Ronaldo despite him wanting to leave, but the Dutchman is now believed to be open to granting the 37-year-old's exit, even though United are short of options up front, according to The Athletic's Adam Crafton and others.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy