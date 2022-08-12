Cristiano Ronaldo's supposed negative influence at Manchester United could still force a move from Old Trafford this summer. The attacker submitted a transfer request in early July and subsequently missed the club's preseason tour to Thailand and Australia. New manager Erik ten Hag was initially keen to keep hold of Ronaldo despite him wanting to leave, but the Dutchman is now believed to be open to granting the 37-year-old's exit, even though United are short of options up front, according to The Athletic's Adam Crafton and others.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO