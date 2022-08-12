ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Lakewood, PA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
Davenport, IA
Sports
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
ESPN Quad Cities

Everything You Need To Know About Tug Fest 2022

It's Tug Fest weekend and the towns of LeClaire, IA, and Port Byron, IL will have thousands of people partying this weekend as they prepare to compete in a game of tug-of-war across the Mississippi River. If you aren't familiar with Tug Fest or you're trying to plan out your trip to LeClaire or Port Byron, this is everything you need to know about Tug Fest 2022.
PORT BYRON, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Great Lakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN Quad Cities

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard

To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair

It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf

It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
BETTENDORF, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnquadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy