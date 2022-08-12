A measure that would prohibit smoking and vaping in age-restricted Nashville bars and venues will be up for a vote in the Metro Council on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill allowing cities to regulate smoking and vapor product use in age-restricted venues. The measure passed on first reading earlier this month. If passed Tuesday, the ordinance would need to pass once more before going to Mayor John Cooper.

