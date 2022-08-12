Read full article on original website
Missing Murfreesboro woman’s remains found in Wilson County
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the identity of human remains found Aug. 6 is Mya C. Fuller, 22, who was reported missing from Murfreesboro last month. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29. She worked an event on July 30 at the Nashville Soccer Club’s Geodis Park.
Report: Cost of renovated speedway at Nashville Fairgrounds has increased to $100M
(The Center Square) — A deal to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is still not complete and will now cost $100 million instead of $75 million, according to a report from the Nashville Banner. Much of that funding is expected to come from $17 million directly appropriated from the...
Council to vote on measure to ban smoking in 21+ venues
A measure that would prohibit smoking and vaping in age-restricted Nashville bars and venues will be up for a vote in the Metro Council on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill allowing cities to regulate smoking and vapor product use in age-restricted venues. The measure passed on first reading earlier this month. If passed Tuesday, the ordinance would need to pass once more before going to Mayor John Cooper.
Oakley added to Cumberland board
Cumberland University has added Oakley School namesake Joyce Annette “JJ” Oakley to the Board of Trust. Oakley graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1972. After many years of teaching nursing, she returned to Tennessee and received her Master of Nursing in 1980 as well as a law degree from The University of Tennessee in 1985.
Ms. Cheap: Summer Shakespeare is back with outdoor theater that is family friendly - and free
Summer Shakespeare, formerly known as Shakespeare in the Park, returns this week, offering two plays at the outdoor venue Yard at oneCITY and at Academy Park in Franklin. And yes, admission is still free, making Nashville one of only a handful of cities with a free admission Shakespeare Festival. There is a suggested $10 per person donation, but the plays are technically free.
Lebanon attorney accused of mismanaging more than $250K
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Lebanon attorney accused of misappropriating more than $250,000. Based on the indictment by the Wilson County Grand Jury, Jennifer Porth, owner of Porth Law, was charged with one count of...
Lebanon airport to host WWII airplane
The Music City Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is hosting a World War II aircraft at the Lebanon Airport on Aug. 26-28. Tours will be available for “That’s All, Brother,” the C-47A Skytrain troop transport that carried paratroopers from the 101st Airborne into Normandy on D-Day. It was restored in 2015.
