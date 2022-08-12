ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilsonpost.com

Missing Murfreesboro woman’s remains found in Wilson County

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the identity of human remains found Aug. 6 is Mya C. Fuller, 22, who was reported missing from Murfreesboro last month. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29. She worked an event on July 30 at the Nashville Soccer Club’s Geodis Park.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Council to vote on measure to ban smoking in 21+ venues

A measure that would prohibit smoking and vaping in age-restricted Nashville bars and venues will be up for a vote in the Metro Council on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill allowing cities to regulate smoking and vapor product use in age-restricted venues. The measure passed on first reading earlier this month. If passed Tuesday, the ordinance would need to pass once more before going to Mayor John Cooper.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Oakley added to Cumberland board

Cumberland University has added Oakley School namesake Joyce Annette “JJ” Oakley to the Board of Trust. Oakley graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1972. After many years of teaching nursing, she returned to Tennessee and received her Master of Nursing in 1980 as well as a law degree from The University of Tennessee in 1985.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Summer Shakespeare is back with outdoor theater that is family friendly - and free

Summer Shakespeare, formerly known as Shakespeare in the Park, returns this week, offering two plays at the outdoor venue Yard at oneCITY and at Academy Park in Franklin. And yes, admission is still free, making Nashville one of only a handful of cities with a free admission Shakespeare Festival. There is a suggested $10 per person donation, but the plays are technically free.
FRANKLIN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon attorney accused of mismanaging more than $250K

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Lebanon attorney accused of misappropriating more than $250,000. Based on the indictment by the Wilson County Grand Jury, Jennifer Porth, owner of Porth Law, was charged with one count of...
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon airport to host WWII airplane

The Music City Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is hosting a World War II aircraft at the Lebanon Airport on Aug. 26-28. Tours will be available for “That’s All, Brother,” the C-47A Skytrain troop transport that carried paratroopers from the 101st Airborne into Normandy on D-Day. It was restored in 2015.
LEBANON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy