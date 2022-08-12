ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window

Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat

The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Evil West Has Been Delayed To November

Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee

After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Savage Avengers #4 - And the Dead Shall Speak

Tasked with pursuing Conan the Barbarian, the cybernetic hunter known as Deathlok must now come to terms with his past. [[Where am I?]]. And with Conan in the hands of Thulsa Doom, the Savage Avengers must turn to the unlikeliest of sources for aid. [[101100... Is that my face?]]. How...
COMICS
Gamespot

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm

Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
COMICS
Gamespot

Wednesday Trailer Takes The Addams Family Back To School For Upcoming Netflix Series

The Addams Family will soon return to television with Netflix's new eight-episode series Wednesday. The new series will focus on the titular Addams family member, along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. We got our first look at the family earlier this week with costumes designed by frequent Tim Burton collaborator, Colleen Atwood.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems

Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GARDENING
Gamespot

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #6 - The Flying Grayson

The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick!. Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in...
COMICS

