Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' after suspension
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday and said the star shortstop "feels remorseful" over testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis was suspended 80 games for testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance. Melvin said he...
Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Yardbarker
Angels' Shohei Ohtani to face Mariners in series opener
The Seattle Mariners hope to jump-start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night. The task will be formidable, however, because they'll face Angels ace Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) in the opener. Seattle dropped two of three over...
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Yardbarker
Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets
This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Shares Another Ridiculous Shohei Ohtani Stat
If there’s one saving grace for the Los Angeles Angels, who went from being the second-best team in the American League to fourth place in the AL West, it’s been two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The reigning American League MVP is having himself yet another solid season and has...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder kept on Oakland's bench on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Pinder will watch from the bench after Ramon Laureano was shifted to right field and Stephen Vogt was named Oakland's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels prediction and odds, Mon., 8/15: Shohei Ohtani to face M's
The Seattle Mariners hope to jump start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night. The task will be formidable, however, because they'll face Angels ace Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) in the opener. Seattle dropped two of three...
MLB
Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings
Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
