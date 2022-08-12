ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Yardbarker

Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin: Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' after suspension

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday and said the star shortstop "feels remorseful" over testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis was suspended 80 games for testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance. Melvin said he...
The Associated Press

Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Yardbarker

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to face Mariners in series opener

The Seattle Mariners hope to jump-start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night. The task will be formidable, however, because they'll face Angels ace Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) in the opener. Seattle dropped two of three over...
Yardbarker

Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets

This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Shares Another Ridiculous Shohei Ohtani Stat

If there’s one saving grace for the Los Angeles Angels, who went from being the second-best team in the American League to fourth place in the AL West, it’s been two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The reigning American League MVP is having himself yet another solid season and has...
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder kept on Oakland's bench on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Pinder will watch from the bench after Ramon Laureano was shifted to right field and Stephen Vogt was named Oakland's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
Yardbarker

Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base

Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
MLB

Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players

KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
CBS LA

Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings

Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
