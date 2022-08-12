Read full article on original website
.59 caliber
2d ago
Been there done that. Once you take taxes, food, living expenses, your down to a subsistence level of living. Try starting at $150,000.00 a year you might fill those empty tractor seats. The freight companies are easily making millions of dollars a year off the truckers backs.
Reply(1)
3
Related
CNBC
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations at Georgia stores
Dollar General was hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations. Since 2017, the Labor Department said Dollar General has been fined more than $6.5 million. Earlier this month, rival Dollar Tree was also hit with $1.2 million in fines for worker safety violations. Dollar General is...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
Kemp gives $1 billion in American Rescue funds to Georgians enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs.
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
wabe.org
Dealing with the heat while working outside and not finding relief inside
We look at how construction workers are doing their jobs as Atlanta is experiencing its hottest summer yet. And as temperatures rise, some people suffer without air conditioning. Plus schools are back and educators are having to deal with Georgia’s new “divisive concepts” law.
Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees arrested on job-related charges
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Millions to go toward expanding high-speed internet access in Georgia
Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is working to extend broadband internet access in the state. Gov. Kemp is planning to use another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand internet access. This comes after $408 million worth of grants were dispersed across 49 different internet...
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southgatv.com
FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients
ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Advocates say 'divisive concepts' in schools will cause confusion and some 200 DeKalb residents need a new home
Georgia students are back in school and a significant issue educators are dealing with is the state’s “divisive concepts” law. HB 1084 bans nine concepts. Some are straightforward. For example, teachers can’t say one race is superior to another. Others are more controversial: educators can’t teach that the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Brock Boone, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, says the language is unclear.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia food service supplier will receive military zone subsidies to relocate to Bryan County
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials didn’t incentivize a global food service supplier to locate its new distribution facility in the state, but the company will benefit from its location in a "Military Zone." WebstaurantStore plans to invest more than $87 million to build a new Bryan County...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 19. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
WXIA 11 Alive
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
Comments / 8