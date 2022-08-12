Cocktail of the week: Cellar at Kindred’s West 6 Buttered Up – recipe

Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Sebastian Davis.

Bonanto is a Spanish white wine-based aperitif that’s a bit like a cross between vermouth and a liqueur. It gives this drink a nice balance and a hint of cherry, but if you can’t get hold of it, Campari makes a more than decent, if more bitter, substitute.

West 6 Buttered Up

Serves 1

30ml gin – any good one will do, but I like Portobello Road Celebrated Butter Gin here, for its creamier mouthfeel

10ml passion fruit syrup – I use Monin

10ml standard sugar syrup

15ml Bonanto

, or Campari

40ml fresh pineapple juice

15ml fresh lime juice

, plus 1 lime wedge, to garnish

Measure all the liquids into a cocktail shaker, add plenty of ice and shake hard until the shaker is frosted cold.Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass, perch a wedge of lime on the rim and serve.