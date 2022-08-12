Cocktail of the week: Cellar at Kindred’s West 6 Buttered Up – recipe
Bonanto is a Spanish white wine-based aperitif that’s a bit like a cross between vermouth and a liqueur. It gives this drink a nice balance and a hint of cherry, but if you can’t get hold of it, Campari makes a more than decent, if more bitter, substitute.
West 6 Buttered Up
Serves 1
30ml gin – any good one will do, but I like Portobello Road Celebrated Butter Gin here, for its creamier mouthfeel
10ml passion fruit syrup – I use Monin
10ml standard sugar syrup
15ml Bonanto
, or Campari
40ml fresh pineapple juice
15ml fresh lime juice
, plus 1 lime wedge, to garnish
Measure all the liquids into a cocktail shaker, add plenty of ice and shake hard until the shaker is frosted cold.Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass, perch a wedge of lime on the rim and serve.
