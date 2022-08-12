Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
spectrumnews1.com
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
spectrumnews1.com
Family, friends will gather to celebrate the life of late actor Paul Sorvino
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Family, friends and Hollywood colleagues of “Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino will gather at the Hollywood Museum Wednesday evening for a star-studded celebration of the life of the late character actor, who died July 25 at age 83. “This is a very special Celebration...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Funding sought for LA animal shelters; COVID hospitalizations keep falling; statewide Flex Alert this afternoon
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. School leaders may choose to cut recess or PE time outdoors to keep students safe from the heat. Today will be the last day of widespread triple-digit temperatures for inland cities. Mountain and desert monsoon storms will be scattered this...
spectrumnews1.com
Rapper A$AP Rocky faces arraignment on firearm assault charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rapper A$AP Rocky is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged Monday with two counts...
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
spectrumnews1.com
Petition to reopen vacant St. Vincent Hospital reaches 1,000 signatures
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong,...
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
spectrumnews1.com
Former LASD captain apologizes to Bryant, Chester families for photo sharing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department official, who was captain of the agency's information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims' families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
spectrumnews1.com
Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
spectrumnews1.com
Women remain underrepresented in LAPD’s higher ranks
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of...
spectrumnews1.com
210 Freeway in Irwindale set for another 5-day construction closure
IRWINDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be...
spectrumnews1.com
Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics
SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
