Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023

BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott's Berry Farm sometime next year, they'll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
BUENA PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on "active duty," authorities said Monday. "It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022," the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky faces arraignment on firearm assault charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rapper A$AP Rocky is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged Monday with two counts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Petition to reopen vacant St. Vincent Hospital reaches 1,000 signatures

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA's Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. "The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former LASD captain apologizes to Bryant, Chester families for photo sharing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department official, who was captain of the agency's information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims' families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Women remain underrepresented in LAPD's higher ranks

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

210 Freeway in Irwindale set for another 5-day construction closure

IRWINDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be...
IRWINDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

