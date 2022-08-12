Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Police investigating suspicious fire in Sullivan County
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at an unoccupied home in Claremont, New Hampshire. The Claremont Fire Department said they received a report of a fire at a home on North Street on Sunday night at 8:36 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
WMUR.com
Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
WCAX
Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire
PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead. It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line. Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field. She died at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
wgan.com
Two die in Berwick crash, police say
Two people were killed in a crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. According to the Berwick Police Dept., a 1999 Volvo S70 was passing multiple vehicles when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Volt at the intersection of Route 4 and Old Route 4. Police said the two occupants of the...
WMUR.com
Claremont woman dead after crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A Claremont woman is dead after a crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Friday. New Hampshire State Police said Sharon McLaughlin, 72, was killed after she crossed the yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Two passengers in the other car were taken to the hospital...
WCAX
Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman
WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Trial to begin for Lebanon man charged in January 6th attack
One of the Mainers charged for their role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 is set to appear before a federal judge this week. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon has pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges. He’s accused of attacking three officers at the Capitol that day.
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
WMUR.com
Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways
PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
mainebiz.biz
EPA reaches settlement to clean up Superfund pollution site in Windham
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will raze and remove an environmentally contaminated mill building at a Superfund site in Windham. A dilapidated, two-story concrete industrial structure at the Keddy Mill site has elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, asbestos, and other contaminants known to pose a risk to human health and the environment.
wgan.com
Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released
The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
N.H. campground shuttered after bears move in
The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and will remain closed until at least Aug. 25. The Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire, has been ordered by the USDA Forest Service to close for two weeks out of concern for public safety due to an increase in bear activity.
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
One person found dead in cell at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Cumberland County — One person was found dead in a cell Sunday at Cumberland County Jail. The death has prompted an investigation. A corrections officer was making rounds at the jail in Portland when he found a person unresponsive in their cell, Cumberland County Sheriff's Corrections Department Executive Assistant William Prout said Sunday in an email.
WMUR.com
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
Woman returns bag of money she found in parking lot of New Hampshire grocery store
GILFORD, N.H. — A woman couldn’t believe her eyes after she stumbled upon a bag of cash in the parking lot of a grocery store in New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Sonja O’Brien said she was at a Hannford Supermarkets store in Gilford when a Brinks money truck drove off with its door wide open.
Comments / 0