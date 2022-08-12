NFL Preseason Week 1: Friday's betting guide and need-to-know updates

The NFL preseason is a bettor’s delight.

Spreads remain relatively short, starters often aren’t playing too many snaps—if any—and coaches aren’t going too deep into their playbooks. Typically, if you follow where things are headed in the lead up to the game, you should have a pretty good idea of how things are going to turn out.

That’s what we’re here to help you with as you get the weekend started.

With a five-game slate on tap Friday night, let’s dive into some notable injuries and playing-time questions as the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions get ready to play some (meaningless) football.

Detroit Lions (-2.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Notable Falcons Injuries:

Bryce Rodgers, DT, on IR (Undisclosed)

Bryan Edwards, WR, Questionable (non-contact practice participant this week)

Vincent Taylor, DT, on IR (Achilles)

Deion Jones, LB, on PUP (Shoulder)

Notable Lions Injuries:

Jameson Williams, WR, Out (Knee)

Greg Bell, RB, on IR (Hamstring)

Quintez Cephus, WR, Questionable (Leg)

Romeo Okwara, LB, on PUP (Achilles)

Notable Players Expected To See Limited Snaps:

Lions QB Jared Goff

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Notable Players Expected To See Significant Snaps:

Lions QB David Blough

Lions QB Tim Boyle

Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Lions CB Jeff Okudah

Lions WR Tom Kennedy

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Betting Trends

The public absolutely LOVES the Lions tonight, according to Action Network. Here’s how it breaks down:

67 percent of bets on the spread have Lions (-2.5)

72 percent of the money wagered on the spread is on the Lions

80 percent of bets placed on the moneyline are backing the Lions

92 percent of the money placed on the moneyline is on the Lions

70 percent of all money wagered on the over/under is backing Over 35.5 points (68 percent of all bets on the point total)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Notable Jaguars Injuries:

Nathan Cottrell, RB, on IR (Undisclosed)

Christian Kirk, WR, Questionable (Ankle)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Questionable (Hamstring)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Questionable (Undisclosed)

James Robinson, RB, Out (Achilles)

Notable Browns Injuries:

Silas Kelly, LB, on IR (Undisclosed)

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR, on IR (Achilles)

Michael Woods II, WR, Questionable (Hamstring)

Notable Players Expected To See Limited Snaps:

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Amari Cooper

Browns RB Nick Chubb

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars QB C.J. Bethard

Jaguars LB Josh Allen

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Notable Players Expected To See Significant Snaps:

Browns K Cade York

Browns CB M.J. Emerson Jr.

Browns DE Alex Wright

Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew

Betting Trends

The public likes the Browns, but that could change if Watson is ruled ineligible to play before kickoff. Per Action Network:

71 percent of all bets on the spread favor Cleveland

80 percent of all money wagered on the spread favors Cleveland

71 percent of all bets on the moneyline like Cleveland

57 percent of the money wagered on the moneyline is backing the Jaguars

54 percent of bets on the point total are on the over

81 percent of the money wagered on the point total is on the under

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Notable Cardinals Injuries:

Kyler Murray, QB, OUT (COVID)

Marquise Brown, WR, Questionable (Hamstring)

Zach Ertz, TE, Questionable (Calf)

Maxx Williams, TE, Questionable (Knee)

Notable Bengals Injuries:

Joe Burrow, QB, OUT (Appendix)

Tee Higgins, WR, OUT (Shoulder)

Drew Sample, TE, Questionable (Knee)

Notable Players Expected To See Limited Snaps:

Bengals S Dax Hill

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Begnals Edge Joseph Ossai

Cardinals RB James Conner

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins

Notable Players Expected To See Significant Snaps:

Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

Cardinals QB Jarrett Guarantano

Cardinals LB Victor Dimukeje

Bengals QB Brandon Allen

Bengals QB Jake Browning

Betting Trends

There’s a real divide between the spread and the moneyline in this one, per Action Network

80 percent of money wagered on the spread is backing Arizona with the points

56 percent of all bets placed on the spread are riding with the Bengals

69 percent of all moneyline bets and 81 percent of the money wagered there is on the Bengals

55 percent of all bets on the point total have the Under, along with 84 percent of the money wagered

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) vs. New York Jets

Notable Eagles Injuries:

DeVonta Smith, WR, Questionable (Groin)

Jason Kelce, C, OUT (Elbow)

Greg Ward, WR, Questionable (Toe)

Boston Scott, RB, Questionable (Concussion)

Notable Jets Injuries:

Mekhi Becton, OT, OUT (Knee)

Greg Zuerlein, K, Questionable (Toe)

Ty Johnson, RB, Questionable (Hamstring)

Notable Players Expected To See Limited Snaps:

Jets QB Zach Wilson

Jets WR Corey Davis

Jets DE Carl Lawson

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Eagles C Cam Jurgens

Eagles DT Jordan Davis

Notable Players Expected To See Significant Snaps:

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew II

Eagles QB Carson Strong

Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Jets RB Breece Hall

Jets WR Denzel Mims

Betting Trends

The sharps are leaning Jets pretty comfortably, per Action Network:

62 percent of money wagered on the spread favors New York

58 percent of bets on the spread are taking the Eagles

60 percent of bets on the moneyline are backing the Eagles

88 percent of money wagered on the moneyline is on the Jets

78 percent of money wagered on the Over/Under is on the over

98 percent of the bets on the Over/Under have the under.

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Notable 49ers Injuries:

Jason Verrett, CB, OUT (Knee)

Jordan Matthews, TE, on IR (Knee)

Charvarius Ward, CB, OUT (Undisclosed)

Arik Armstead, DE, OUT (Knee)

Notable Packers Injuries:

Mason Crosby, K, OUT (Knee)

Robert Tonyan, TE, OUT (Knee)

David Bakhtiari, OT, OUT (Knee)

Randall Cobb, WR, Questionable (Foot)

Notable Players Expected To See Limited Snaps:

Packers WR Amari Rodgers

Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Packers QB Jordan Love

49ers QB Trey Lance

49ers WR Elijah Mitchell

Notable Players Expected To See Significant Snaps:

49ers WR Danny Gray

49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud

49ers QB Brock Purdy

Packers QB Danny Etling

Betting Trends

With the Niners suiting up a few more starters than Green Bay, the public is fading the Packers, per Action Network:

71 percent of bets on the spread have the Niners covering

84 percent of the money bet on the spread is on the Niners

73 percent of bets on the moneyline are backing San Francisco with the money split pretty evenly

Both the bets placed and the money wagered favor Over by a pretty wide margin

