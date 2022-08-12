Read full article on original website
Excluding Tyson Fury, Can Any Other Top Heavyweight Beat Deontay Wilder?
By Vince D’Writer: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), is in the process of finalizing a deal to make his return to the ring on October 15 to face Robert Helenius at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, live on Fox pay-per-view.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
Teofimo Lopez’s confidence will be back after knocking out Pedro Campa says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says he expects former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to regain his self-confidence with a knockout tonight against Pedro Campa on ESPN at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Top Rank isn’t saying it, but Teofimo’s career will be on the line tonight against Campa (34-1-1,...
Oleksandr Usyk ‘looking like a cyborg’ after intense camp for Anthony Joshua rematch
Oleksandr Usyk has been training “like a cyborg” for his rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday. His promoter, Alex Krassyuk has never seen the heavyweight champion as motivated as he is for this fight. Usyk dethroned Joshua in spectacular style...
What time does the Joshua vs Usyk fight start in Jeddah?
OLEKSANDER USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON DAZN IN 190+ MARKETS WORLDWIDE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, today confirms that it will broadcast the Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight World Title rematch on Saturday, August 20 to subscribers live around the world in over 190 territories including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine). The main event begins at approximately 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST / 18:00 CET and will be available in both English as well as Polish commentary.
Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
Unseen footage - relive Oleksandr Usyk's epic win over Anthony Joshua!
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's historic victory over Anthony Joshua in this behind the scenes documentary. You can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and On Demand from 8.30pm on Saturday.
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt”
Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.
WBC president to give Tyson Fury 2 weeks to confirm retirement until Aug.26th
By Charles Brun: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed that his organization will be giving heavyweight champion Tyson Fury two weeks until August 26th to confirm in writing that he’s retiring from the sport. If Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) puts pen to paper to confirm his retirement, the WBC...
Adrien Broner pulls out of Omar Figueroa Jr fight due to mental health problems
By Sam Volz: Adrien Broner has pulled out of his fight this Saturday, August 20th, against Omar Figueroa Jr, saying that he has mental health issues right now that he has to deal with. Broner vs. Figueroa Jr was supposed to headline this Saturday night on Showtime from the Seminole...
Spence vs. Crawford is “50-50 fight” says Chris Algieri
By Jim Calfa: Chris Algieri says the way that Terence Crawford has grown into the welterweight division puts him on the same level as three-belt unified champion Errol Spence Jr. As such, Algieri says Spence-Crawford is a “50-50 fight” in his mind right now. Algieri feels that Spence’s...
Anthony Joshua eyes early stoppage against Oleksandr Usyk in bid to reclaim world titles
Anthony Joshua has mischievously forecasted a first-round knockout of Oleksandr Usyk when he attempts to reclaim his position as unified heavyweight champion in Jeddah on Saturday.Joshua has spent the last four weeks in Saudi Arabia finalising preparations for ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ and on Monday he began media duties in a chaotic function room at the Shangri-La hotel.Looking to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to Usyk when they first clashed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago, the 2012 Olympic champion looked relaxed as he painted the picture of an early-stoppage win.“It’s good...
Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez needs to fix flaws before facing “bigger 140s”
By Dan Ambrose: Former light welterweight champion Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez needs to fix a lot of flaws in his game before he’s ready to take on the “dogs” at 140. Based on what Prograis saw of former unified 135-lb champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) in...
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II broadcast live on DAZN next Saturday, August 20th
By Adam Baskin: Next Saturday’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will be broadcast live on DAZN on August 20th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk vs. Joshua II will be shown on DAZN in 190+ markets around the world. DAZN will be the platform that gets the enviable...
Teofimo Lopez fighting next on Dec.10th at MSG
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez says he’ll be fighting next on December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York following his seventh round technical knockout of Pedro Campa at 140 last Saturday night in Las Vegas. Former four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to fight for...
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa – live results
By Mark Eisner: In a shaky performance, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) defeated veteran Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) by a seventh round stoppage on Saturday night in the headliner at the Resorts World in Las Vegas. Lopez, 25, landed the harder shots in each round,...
Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
‘Insecure’ Tyson Fury accused of trying to take ‘spotlight’ away from Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Usyk after retiring
EDDIE HEARN slammed "insecure" Tyson Fury for trying to take the "spotlight" away from Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua's fights for the chance to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO titles on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia and potentially save his career. But it comes after Fury...
Andy Ruiz Jr says Usyk is a difficult guy for Joshua to beat
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. hinted this week that he believes Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Anthony Joshua in their rematch on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz says he’d like to fight Usyk after he defeats Luis Ortiz on September 4th. There’s...
