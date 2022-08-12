ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

What time does the Joshua vs Usyk fight start in Jeddah?

OLEKSANDER USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON DAZN IN 190+ MARKETS WORLDWIDE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, today confirms that it will broadcast the Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight World Title rematch on Saturday, August 20 to subscribers live around the world in over 190 territories including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine). The main event begins at approximately 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST / 18:00 CET and will be available in both English as well as Polish commentary.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt”

Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Crawford is “50-50 fight” says Chris Algieri

By Jim Calfa: Chris Algieri says the way that Terence Crawford has grown into the welterweight division puts him on the same level as three-belt unified champion Errol Spence Jr. As such, Algieri says Spence-Crawford is a “50-50 fight” in his mind right now. Algieri feels that Spence’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Anthony Joshua eyes early stoppage against Oleksandr Usyk in bid to reclaim world titles

Anthony Joshua has mischievously forecasted a first-round knockout of Oleksandr Usyk when he attempts to reclaim his position as unified heavyweight champion in Jeddah on Saturday.Joshua has spent the last four weeks in Saudi Arabia finalising preparations for ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ and on Monday he began media duties in a chaotic function room at the Shangri-La hotel.Looking to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to Usyk when they first clashed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago, the 2012 Olympic champion looked relaxed as he painted the picture of an early-stoppage win.“It’s good...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez fighting next on Dec.10th at MSG

By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez says he’ll be fighting next on December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York following his seventh round technical knockout of Pedro Campa at 140 last Saturday night in Las Vegas. Former four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to fight for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa – live results

By Mark Eisner: In a shaky performance, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) defeated veteran Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) by a seventh round stoppage on Saturday night in the headliner at the Resorts World in Las Vegas. Lopez, 25, landed the harder shots in each round,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch

By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr says Usyk is a difficult guy for Joshua to beat

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. hinted this week that he believes Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Anthony Joshua in their rematch on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz says he’d like to fight Usyk after he defeats Luis Ortiz on September 4th. There’s...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy