Read full article on original website
Related
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro
Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: The Hearts of Compassion Clothes Closet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. Around the time when most people were feeling isolated, Trinity Lutheran Church started inviting the community in. “We saw more people coming...
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
wtoc.com
Water lantern festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
STC Graduates Honored for Associate of Science in Nursing Bridge
The ASN faculty of Southeastern Technical College (STC) proudly pinned graduates in the 2022 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) Bridge Option program in a ceremony held in the Toombs Auditorium on the Vidalia campus. The graduates were Rayne Binns and Amber Hood from Swainsboro, Jennifer Borders from Byron, Maeghan...
wtoc.com
Beach High School’s class of 1964 announce new scholarship in honor of late Dr. John Marshall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A class reunion of sorts taking place in Savannah this weekend. Members from Beach High School’s class of 1964 coming together announcing a new scholarship in honor of the late Dr. John Marshall for students on the medical path. “And help further some of the...
State honors Bulloch Schools’ economic development work
The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
wtoc.com
Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gail Altman White Sims
Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims, age 71, fought a fierce battle with cancer that ended on August 14, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia. We will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gail loved her family and...
WJCL
Here's how Forsyth Park celebrated National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saturday marked the last day of National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Park Farmers Market celebrated in a special way. Lew Pettes, Program Director for the Forsyth Park Farmers Market said, "The theme of this years' National Farmers Market Week is 'Farmers markets don't just happen.' So we've been giving a lot of visibility to the less visible components to the Forsyth Farmers Market like our sponsors, our donors, our customers, our board, our staff, all the volunteers that come out here and of course the vendors that come out here every Saturday as well."
wtoc.com
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. Stick with WTOC for updates.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
The Pecan Grove: Claxton’s unique football stadium
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The water tower in the center of town declares Claxton, Georgia as “The Fruitcake Capital of the World.”. But this small town is also home to another treasure: A football stadium tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, the home of the Claxton High School Tigers.
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
Facebook hoax targets Daylight Donuts
A Facebook hoax post took local donut lovers by storm over the weekend. The post falsely advertised a free dozen donuts in honor of the Daylight Donut Company’s 70th anniversary. The post has generated more than 85,000 shares Facebook-wide. The national Daylight Donut Flour Company was founded in 1954,...
Portal’s Hunter Martin inspires as he wins gold in national adapted track racing
Hunter Martin, a rising junior at Portal Middle High School brought home the gold in Blaze Sports America‘s national competition for adapted track and field. He doesn’t allow his physical challenges to keep him from being the best in the world. Blaze Sports America is a legacy organization...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive Sunday evening. Officials say the fire is located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it has been producing heavy smoke. Tug boats have also been assisting with...
WJCL
After week 1 of school year, Chatham County teachers already feeling the effects of staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham educators say they're feeling the impact of the teacher shortage. "You get just burned out," said Theresa Watson, the president of Savannah Federation of Teachers. Watson says teachers are already coming to them expressing frustrations about things they are asked to do as a result...
Get your Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets now and save
Tasting Statesboro the United Way is one of the most popular social events held annually. In addition to giving you an opportunity to try dishes from your favorite restaurant, you get to attend a fun event supporting a wonderful local organization. Who knows you might even find a new restaurant...
WTGS
Port Wentworth councilwoman responds to shooting in Rice Creek subdivision
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Port Wentworth Police Department said they received a call close to midnight on Friday about a shooting in the clubhouse parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision. Police officials said they captured suspect Desimond Butler the next afternoon, putting him into custody and...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0