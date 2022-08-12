Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
UW System Launches Free Tuition Program at Regional Campuses
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses. The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.
US News and World Report
Noem Releases Social Study Standards Burnishing U.S. History
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools that lays out a mostly shining vision of American history, after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from conservatives and Native American educators.
US News and World Report
US Offers More Monkeypox Vaccine to States and Cities
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials said they are able to ship out more monkeypox vaccine doses than previously planned — because of a strategy shift that allows more shots to be drawn from each vial. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had previously anticipated allowing...
US News and World Report
U.S. Nursing Homes Are Understaffed, But Minority Communities Have It Worst
U.S. Nursing Homes Are Understaffed, But Minority Communities Have It Worst. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Staffing shortages at nursing homes across the United States are severe in disadvantaged areas where needs may be greatest, researchers say. The study — recently published in the Journal of the American...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
How Worried Should You Be About New Reports on Polio?
MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater last week put public health officials on high alert, as it indicates the potentially paralyzing virus is circulating widely in the area. But infectious disease experts say there's no need for families of fully vaccinated children...
US News and World Report
Explainer - Why Has Polio Been Found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and How Dangerous Is It?
LONDON (Reuters) - Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring catch-up vaccination campaigns. DREADED DISEASE. Polio terrified parents around the world for the first half of the...
US News and World Report
Bed Bugs, Late Rent and No Food: Group Resettling Afghans Faces Scrutiny
Mohammad’s journey from Afghanistan to a home in the U.S. played out in three stages. The first occurred following the fall of Kabul a year ago, after which the husband and father who worked with the U.S. government for 14 years spent a month shuttling his family from safe house to safe house, trying to outrun the Taliban.
Comments / 0