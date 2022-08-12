Read full article on original website
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries
Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual. However, the […] The post Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage
Research shows educator shortages disproportionately impact students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities, and students from rural communities. The U.S. Department of Education points out that areas like special education, bilingual education, science, technology, engineering, math, career and technical education and early childhood education positions are hard to fill. That’s hardly news […] The post How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Tennessee Pastors Speak Out in Favor of Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition praises "values" embodied in historic legislation. As the U.S. House of Representatives debates the "Inflation Reduction Act" - a comprehensive climate, health, and tax policy bill, Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition praised the measure and the values undergirding the legislation.
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
Gov. Lee calls on parents to download SafeTN app for back to school
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security recently invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,”...
Yes, they still teach Tennessee history in public schools
In 2004, I founded the nonprofit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
Want solar panels? In Tennessee, only corporations and the wealthy can really afford them.
Rooftop and utility-scale solar is scarce in Tennessee, where less than 400 megawatts powered the electric grid in 2021. But new solar additions are on the way via a popular alternative route to renewables: contracts with corporations, like Facebook, and major institutions. The Tennessee Valley Authority, largely, controls this dynamic,...
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
$200,000 grant helps Tennesseans leaving prison find housing
The Tennessee Department of Correction has received a $200,000 grant to assist offenders finishing their sentences to find stable housing upon release.
Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
TN Board of Education approves TISA rules
The Tennessee Board of Education called a special meeting Thursday to discuss the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA), the new education model the state will use starting in 2023.
Nonprofits work to provide Tennessee women abortion services across state lines
Through the Abortion Access Nashville organization, people like Tatum work to find ways to fund a trip and connect women with clinics across state lines.
Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022
Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
3rd Grade Students must pass Reading Test to advance to 4th Grade
Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap
Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation provides convenient access to outdoor recreation skills
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.
