Tennessee State

Tennessee Lookout

Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries

Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4  primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.  However, the […] The post Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage

Research shows educator shortages disproportionately impact students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities, and students from rural communities. The U.S. Department of Education points out that areas like special education, bilingual education, science, technology, engineering, math, career and technical education and early childhood education positions are hard to fill. That’s hardly news […] The post How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out in Favor of Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition praises "values" embodied in historic legislation. As the U.S. House of Representatives debates the "Inflation Reduction Act" - a comprehensive climate, health, and tax policy bill, Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition praised the measure and the values undergirding the legislation.
Grundy County Herald

Gov. Lee calls on parents to download SafeTN app for back to school

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security recently invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,”...
Kingsport Times-News

Yes, they still teach Tennessee history in public schools

In 2004, I founded the nonprofit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
WSMV

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022

Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
On Target News

3rd Grade Students must pass Reading Test to advance to 4th Grade

Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
Grundy County Herald

Tennessee Wildlife Federation provides convenient access to outdoor recreation skills

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.
