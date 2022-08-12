ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Plano News Roundup: Park improvements, meal plans and more

The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million. The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape. These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plans progress for new senior community center in Celina

Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community. The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's back to school time in Coppell; CPD addresses back to school safety

Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety. The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that...
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
biztoc.com

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff

Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the Frisco Chamber of Commerce's new Government Relations Director

Maureen Johns-Griffin was recently hired as Director of Government Relations with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, but her tie to the city goes back to when she first moved to Frisco in 2007. Johns-Griffin comes into her new role with a chamber background, governmental affairs background and communications background. Tell...
FRISCO, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Survey: 70% of Texas Teachers Considering Quitting

A new survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) suggested that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting the profession. Researchers Robert Maninger and Casey Creghan of the School of Teaching and Learning in the College of Education at Sam Houston State University oversaw the study and polled 688 teachers in the state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX

