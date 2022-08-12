Read full article on original website
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundup: Park improvements, meal plans and more
The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million. The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape. These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the...
starlocalmedia.com
Plans progress for new senior community center in Celina
Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community. The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell community profile: Coppell Community Chorale director John Sauvey discusses his career and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ adoption.
John Sauvey is the musical director of the Coppell Community Chorale, a post he was appointed to in mid-July. He also serves as the director of music ministries at Ridglea Presbyterian Church in Forth Worth. Although he works in Coppell, Sauvey lives in Fort Worth with his husband and two...
WFAA
New Dallas, DeSoto and Richardson superintendents lay out priorities for the new school year
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — As students head back to school across North Texas, a handful of the districts are under new leadership. Last school year, 10 North Texas superintendents announced plans to leave their positions. Most of those districts have already selected superintendents who will lead them into the 2022-2023 school year.
dmagazine.com
Community Police Oversight Board Members Square Off Against Dallas Police Association President
Some members of the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board pushed back last week against Dallas Police Association president Mike Mata’s claims on a local talk radio show that they say disparaged the board. Mata, the head of the police department’s largest union, made the statements on WBAP 820’s The...
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
starlocalmedia.com
It's back to school time in Coppell; CPD addresses back to school safety
Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety. The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that...
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
LISD trustees disapprove of DCAD budget, citing ‘erosion of trust’
This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees joined the Denton County Commissioners Court and other local town councils in disapproving of the Denton Central Appraisal District budget, saying Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “have caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
biztoc.com
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff
Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
asumag.com
Hurst-Euless-Bedford (Texas) district moves forward with $47 million replacement elementary
A $47 million replacement for Bellaire Elementary School is being constructed in Hurst, Texas. The district will donate land next to Hurst Community Park and the city will donate land to expand Bellaire Elementary, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The community will be able to use the playground at the...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the Frisco Chamber of Commerce's new Government Relations Director
Maureen Johns-Griffin was recently hired as Director of Government Relations with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, but her tie to the city goes back to when she first moved to Frisco in 2007. Johns-Griffin comes into her new role with a chamber background, governmental affairs background and communications background. Tell...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Jan Jungmann, the key connector between Allen residents, businesses and the city
Jan Jungmann moved to Allen 18 years ago and currently works in the Allen Economic Development Corporation as a business retention and expansion manager. She has taken on many roles including being a teacher, coach and a driver of large vehicles. How did you get involved with the Allen EDC?
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
dallasexpress.com
Survey: 70% of Texas Teachers Considering Quitting
A new survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) suggested that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting the profession. Researchers Robert Maninger and Casey Creghan of the School of Teaching and Learning in the College of Education at Sam Houston State University oversaw the study and polled 688 teachers in the state.
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
