BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU coach Brian Kelly enters the first season of his 10-year contract facing the type of rebuilding project the unranked Tigers haven’t seen in decades. The last time LSU entered a season outside the AP Top 25 was the late summer of 2000 — when the Tigers had a new coach named Nick Saban. LSU wound up going 8-4 that season, a sharp improvement from 3-8 in 1999. By the end of the 2003 season, The Tigers were celebrating the second national championship in program history. LSU has since won national titles in 2007 under Les Miles, who took over after Saban left for the NFL in 2005, and in 2019 under Ed Orgeron, who took over when Miles was fired in 2016.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO