What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are?
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are? I'm new to the area and noticed many plates are obliterated. Just something I'm curious about. I previously lived somewhere with a much harsher climate so I'm not sure it's related to thatfrom bannedin48states.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
wpr.org
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
15,000 Union Nurses, Including In The Twin Ports, Vote Today Whether To Go On Strike
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) comprises 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports in Minnesota. That is a lot of nursing positions to fill temporarily if they do go on strike which they are voting on today. They are pushing for better wages and safety changes. Angela Becchetti,...
Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real
We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
redlakenationnews.com
Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year
Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Minnesota Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online in recent years...
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
$889.5 Million In Federal Funds Sought For Duluth + Superior Blatnik Bridge Replacement Project
Double the cost of the Twin Ports Interchange work - and the work is still a few years off. As local and state transportation officials start to put the pieces together on the work to replace the aging Blatnik Bridge, funding is key. And, it's become a joint-effort. The Blatnik...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
