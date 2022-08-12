Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona welcomes Heather Seets. Heather Seets has an extensive background in mediation, health care, home care, and hospice in the greater Prescott region. She worked for over 20 years for the Yavapai County Superior Court in the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. Heather has been an adjunct faculty member at Prescott College and Yavapai College teaching Communication and Principled Negotiation. She is a graduate of Prescott high school and attended Yavapai College where she studied business. Heather has her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Northern Arizona University making the Dean’s list. She was the winner of the Arizona National Association of Social Workers Arizona Citizen of the Year Award in 2018. She has also found time to volunteer for Operation Deep Freeze, Yavapai Regional Transit, Member of Prescott Area Leadership, and Heights Church. She also served on the board of directors for Skyview Charter School and the Mediation Center of Yavapai County. Recently, Heather has worked for two local hospice agencies and founded the “1000 Hearts” Program for Good Samaritan Hospice during the Covid pandemic. Heather is a great addition to the Angel Family.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO