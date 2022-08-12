ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

SignalsAZ

Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona Welcomes Prescott Native Heather Seets

Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona welcomes Heather Seets. Heather Seets has an extensive background in mediation, health care, home care, and hospice in the greater Prescott region. She worked for over 20 years for the Yavapai County Superior Court in the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. Heather has been an adjunct faculty member at Prescott College and Yavapai College teaching Communication and Principled Negotiation. She is a graduate of Prescott high school and attended Yavapai College where she studied business. Heather has her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Northern Arizona University making the Dean’s list. She was the winner of the Arizona National Association of Social Workers Arizona Citizen of the Year Award in 2018. She has also found time to volunteer for Operation Deep Freeze, Yavapai Regional Transit, Member of Prescott Area Leadership, and Heights Church. She also served on the board of directors for Skyview Charter School and the Mediation Center of Yavapai County. Recently, Heather has worked for two local hospice agencies and founded the “1000 Hearts” Program for Good Samaritan Hospice during the Covid pandemic. Heather is a great addition to the Angel Family.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for August 15th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach

Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley

Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
CORNVILLE, AZ
AccuWeather

‘Chocolate waterfall’ roars to life after summer storms

It’s taller than Niagara Falls, but to see the remote waterfall reminiscent of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” travelers need a lot of rain and a bit of luck. Sightseers in Arizona witnessed a natural phenomenon that resembled a scene out of the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but they didn’t need a golden ticket to see the breathtaking sight, just some rain and a bit of luck.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022

The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with the disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle containers. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste, and appliances.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

LIGHTNING IS BEAUTIFUL BUT DANGEROUS

YCSO has been responding to multiple lightning strike fires occurring in the Paulden area today. No people or livestock are at risk and heavy rains are putting the fires out quickly. However, lightning is a serious business as one landowner who recently placed this mobile home on his land found...
PAULDEN, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

