This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Everything You Need To Know About Tug Fest 2022
It's Tug Fest weekend and the towns of LeClaire, IA, and Port Byron, IL will have thousands of people partying this weekend as they prepare to compete in a game of tug-of-war across the Mississippi River. If you aren't familiar with Tug Fest or you're trying to plan out your trip to LeClaire or Port Byron, this is everything you need to know about Tug Fest 2022.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport
The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
Brain Injuries Are No Laughing Matter. But In This Case, It’s Good To Laugh.
Normally when somebody thinks of tragic brain injuries they don't laugh out loud. But, in the case of Brian Farrell, he's taking his story and turning it into a night of comedy to support "Empower House". Brian Farrell was having a normal day until... Brian was at work in 2005...
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
Dwyer & Michaels Giving Away a Harley In Coralville TONIGHT!
It's the first Thursday of the month, which means BIKE NIGHT at McGrath Hawkeye Harley Davidson, and if you haven't been yet, it's the last time we're getting together for the summer. It's finally time to test the keys to see who rides home on a brand-new Harley Davidson 883.
What Elton John Song Sounds Best with a Symphony? Find Out at Riverfront Pops
Do you love the music of Elton John? Do you want to experience some of his greatest hits as done by a symphony orchestra? Then you don’t want to miss Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops concert on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA!
Cause Of Death Of Three Family Members Killed At Maquoketa Caves Released
More details have been released about the homicides of three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Before continuing with this article, know that the description of the cause of death is from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
5 Days of Music and Comedy Returning To Downtown Davenport
Alternating Currents Festival 2022 is bringing five days of music, film, comedy, and art to Davenport from August 21 - 25. "Downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists. Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES & EVENTS at 20+ VENUES! You're encouraged to travel from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport, Iowa where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues."
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
