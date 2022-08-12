ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 150

Matthew Stevens
2d ago

I use to be his fan but this did him in. Get over yourself bro. You are not God. I get it you were fast but you are no better than any other player getting recognition for a playing career.

Chits n Giggles
2d ago

Say what you want about him not tackling. Sanders was a shut down corner. With 53 interceptions, and 22 tds. He definitely deserves to be in the hall of fame.

Dave Palmer
2d ago

Sanders was a great corner and return man who refused to make a tackle. He is not worthy of carrying Champ Baileys cleats.

