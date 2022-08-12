UT researchers receive $2.75 million grant to investigate movement of amphibian pathogens in wildlife trade networks

Read full article on original website
Old drug, new trick: Researchers find combining antiviral drugs and antibody therapy could treat seasonal flu and help prevent next flu pandemic
Hamilton, ON, Aug. 16, 2022—Researchers at McMaster University have found a class of well-known antiviral drugs could be part of a one-two punch to treat seasonal influenza and prevent a flu pandemic when used in combination with antibody therapies. Hamilton, ON, Aug. 16, 2022—Researchers at McMaster University have found...
Sugar chain on cell surface directs cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Therefore, various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determine the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
CNIC scientists uncover opposing roles of p38 proteins in cardiac hypertrophy
A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by Dr. Guadalupe Sabio has identified a key role for the MKK3/6–p38γ/δ signaling pathway in the development of cardiac hypertrophy. The results, published in the journal eLife, suggest that inhibition of p38γ/δ could be a useful therapeutic strategy for diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; however, this avenue remains unexplored because of the lack of specific inhibitors for these kinase enzymes. The study also shows the opposite effect upon inhibition of another member of this protein family, p38α, indicating that long-term clinical use of p38α inhibitors to treat chronic disease risks damage to the heart.
How the brain gathers threat cues and turns them into fear
LA JOLLA (August 16, 2022)—Salk scientists have uncovered a molecular pathway that distills threatening sights, sounds and smells into a single message: Be afraid. A molecule called CGRP enables neurons in two separate areas of the brain to bundle threatening sensory cues into a unified signal, tag it as negative and convey it to the amygdala, which translates the signal into fear.
First structure of key COVID enzyme at human body temperature
UPTON, NY—Scientists studying a COVID-19 coronavirus enzyme at temperatures ranging from frosty to human-body warm discovered subtle structural shifts that offer clues about how the enzyme works. The findings, published in IUCrJ, the journal of the International Union of Crystallography, may inspire the design of new drugs to counteract COVID-19—and possibly help head off future coronavirus pandemics.
Delays in contact tracing impeded early COVID-19 containment
AUSTIN, Texas – Contact tracing programs were deployed around the globe to slow the spread of COVID-19, but these programs could not prevent the multiple waves of transmission and loss of life that have occurred since March 2020. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin found that a five-day delay between identifying a case and isolating contacts was the Achilles’ heel of a contact tracing program in a large U.S. city.
New drug candidate uses novel absorption method to target cancer cells in mice
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut’s lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. A team of University of...
Could blood marker predict the risk of osteoporotic hip fracture in men?
Bone health requires a balanced activity of various bone cell types including bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. Osteoporosis occurs when osteoclasts dominate without adequate bone formation to compensate. In new research published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, elevated blood levels of a certain chemokine, or small signaling protein, that promotes osteoclast formation were linked with a higher risk of hip fracture in men.
New understanding of how faulty metabolism triggers adrenal cancer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Researchers have deciphered a signaling cascade through which inborn errors in metabolism provoke deadly neuroendocrine tumors in the adrenal glands. This discovery explains how impaired metabolism due to mutations in a key enzyme called succinate dehydrogenase B disables a normal bioenergetic sensing mechanism, triggering cells to divide uncontrollably.
Peptide delivered by nasal spray can reduce seizure activity, protect neurons in Alzheimer’s, epilepsy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 16, 2022) – A novel peptide augments the brain’s natural mechanism to help prevent seizures and protect neurons in research models of both Alzheimer’s and epilepsy, scientists report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 16, 2022) – A novel peptide augments the brain’s natural mechanism to help...
