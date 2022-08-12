Read full article on original website
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant reveals cultivation of controlled substance
EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emmett man has been arrested after a search warrant revealed he had allegedly been cultivating a controlled substance. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with a search warrant on Wednesday, August 10, at 704 Walker St. in Emmett, after which Brien Montgomery, 56, was arrested.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/15/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Rd. on August 12, 2022, around 4:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, of Olsburg had swerved to miss hitting a deer while traveling west and rolled into the ditch. Gallegos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
1350kman.com
Jury finds Manhattan man guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder
A Manhattan man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and other charges Friday, following a trial for his role in an October 2019 incident. The Manhattan Mercury reports that Mark Anthony Koch was additionally found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. 37-year-old Neta Ambar testified that Koch attacked her at her home and wrapped a cord around her neck.
WIBW
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were booked into jail Wednesday morning, August 10, when a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and discovered methamphetamine. Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports indicate that a K9 unit pulled over a 2002 gold Ford Ranger in the 1600 block of...
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant lands two Osage County suspects in jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage City Police Department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday afternoon which led to the arrest of two people. Tanny L. Kendall, 62, of Osage City and Shane A. Kendall, 46, of Osage City were arrested for possession...
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
WIBW
Topeka man sentenced to prison for 2019 stabbing death of alleged bully
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his alleged bully’s stabbing death. Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was sentenced to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith.
WIBW
2 arrested after K9 finds illegal drugs, gun during Osage Co. traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after a K9 found illegal drugs and an illegal gun during an Osage Co. traffic stop on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department says a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of mile marker 157 on I-35 for a traffic infraction.
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
WIBW
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 7 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Monday morning at Shawnee County District Court in Topeka, and at the end of the day, testimony had been heard from nine different people, including one on video. Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-homicide...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
WIBW
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
