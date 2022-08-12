ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

KWCH.com

One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious injuries following a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Barton County Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Polaris RZR UTV struck a tree in the 3000 Block of Dike Rd on the South...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
agjournalonline.com

New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market

By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
RUSSELL, KS
KSN News

One dead, two injured in Great Bend UTV crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead, and two others have been injured in a UTV crash Saturday, August 13. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 p.m., 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris eastbound on Dike Road when he struck a tree. He […]
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

ATV crash leaves one dead, others seriously injured

BARTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 42-year-old man is dead and two are injured after a crash in Great Bend on Saturday night. Bryan Kramer, 42, of Great Bend, was killed while driving a Polaris Razr UTV on the south side of Great Bend. The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 3000 block of Dike Road […]
GREAT BEND, KS
North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

