Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO