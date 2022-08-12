Read full article on original website
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 15, 2022: Splash down
Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
Texarkana Texas High Tigers tackle Rosehill Community with Buy Back the Block
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas High School football team showed up at the Rosehill Community on Saturday to clean up the heart of the neighborhood where their stadium is located. Armani Valentino, organizer of the group ‘Buy Back the Block’ in Texarkana first started out with some mini...
Texas High students set their sights on building an airplane
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD is inspiring their students to reach for the sky. Texas High School is not only teaching about aviation this fall, but students in the class will be building a full-sized, fully operational airplane from the ground up. Teacher Seth Schirmer has been hard at...
New Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Texarkana unveiled
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center unveiled the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday. The new Veterans Clinic moved from its original address on Realtor Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. to 5701 Summerhill Road on Texarkana's Texas side. Richard Crocket, Overton Brooks Medical Center...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30
The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Texarkana, Arkansas, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edwards Street...
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Texarkana ISD Approves Two Additional Police Officer Positions
It's back to school time and as we all know our children need more protection and better protection after the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas back in May. That's why the TISD Board of Trustees had a special board meeting Thursday, August 11. How Many Police Officers Will...
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
Rockers ‘Teazur’ And ‘Heather Linn’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival
HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
Cool Off With Water Races For a Great Cause on Saturday in Texarkana
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause
HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
Preseason Blitz: Arkansas High Razorbacks
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
A ‘sticky situation’ for South Ark. donut shop owners
The parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts are suing its Magnolia franchise holders, alleging breaches of franchise agreements. Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed the suit Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court against defendants Bun Chhhun and Vin Thada Tv of El Dorado.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15
Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
Male Victim Found Dead in Home Texarkana Police Investigate
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
