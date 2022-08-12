Read full article on original website
Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday
A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles
The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Teenage boy injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon
A teen was injured when he lost control of a pickup in a single-vehicle crash east of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, when he lost control of the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac he was driving. The pickup went into the east ditch and then rolled up over E. Cloud Street, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, Soldan said.
Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 8/15/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Rd. on August 12, 2022, around 4:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, of Olsburg had swerved to miss hitting a deer while traveling west and rolled into the ditch. Gallegos was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
Wamego man killed in rear-end collision identified
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Randy L. Tinkel, 37, Wamego, died Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. when the 2013 Ford F250 he was driving was hit from the rear while trying to make a left turn on […]
ksal.com
Man Killed, 4 people Hurt in Crash
A man from Wamego was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday evening, and four other people were seriously injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 pickup truck was stopped on U.S. 24 Highway waiting to make a left turn. A Ford Edge SUV was slowing as it approached the pickup from behind. An approaching semi struck both the SUV and pickup from behind.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Riley County Arrest Report August 14
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HUNTER ALEXANDER ARTER, 22, Junction City, Parole Violation; Bond $750. DAVID LEE LINGLE II, 38, Junction City, Driving while license cancelled/revoked/suspended; Distribute certain...
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant reveals cultivation of controlled substance
EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emmett man has been arrested after a search warrant revealed he had allegedly been cultivating a controlled substance. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with a search warrant on Wednesday, August 10, at 704 Walker St. in Emmett, after which Brien Montgomery, 56, was arrested.
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
1350kman.com
Jury finds Manhattan man guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder
A Manhattan man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and other charges Friday, following a trial for his role in an October 2019 incident. The Manhattan Mercury reports that Mark Anthony Koch was additionally found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. 37-year-old Neta Ambar testified that Koch attacked her at her home and wrapped a cord around her neck.
