Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County commissioner
RUSK – According to documents, a Cherokee County commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident, was arrested after a deputy was dispatched in response to a reckless driver. The deputy had been advised that a driver in a white truck had run people off the roadway, and witnesses said the truck almost struck several vehicles. “I proceeded to make an investigative stop to check the welfare of the driver,” the deputy said. “I then turned on the sirens and lights of my fully marked patrol unit but the truck did not come to a stop.”
Texas Rangers arrest “armed and dangerous” fugitive out of Rains County
EMORY — Authorities say around 5 p.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Sean Douglas Alsip was captured by the Texas Rangers. According to our news partner KETK, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the county jail without incident. Authorities had earlier said Alsip could be armed and dangerous. Officials said they had last seen Alsip with Monica Robertson on County Road 3150 before they ran off. Robertson was detained by law enforcement before Alsip was caught. Further details on the nature of the case weren’t immediately available.
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
RUSK – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. According to our news partner KETK, Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 commissioner and said he wants to apologize to his family, friends, constituents, and law enforcement personnel for his judgment on Friday night. “This is not who I am,” Norton said. “I promise with all my heart I had no intent to evade arrest. I didn’t see any lights until I was in my driveway.”
Authorities seek woman missing since July
KILGORE – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother. Sharrer is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 140-150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos covering her arms and specifically has a tattoo of Winnie The Pooh on her left shoulder. Anyone with information on Sharrer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or Investigator Prior at 903-236-8409. Reference case #C22-11326.
Officials: Murder suspect leads police on chase with infant in passenger seat
EDGEWOOD – A high-speed chase that began in Edgewood ended in Forney, and according to police, the driver is a suspect in an Edgewood murder on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Wills Point PD and a Van Zandt County DA investigator observed a dispatched call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting and kidnapping that had just occurred in Edgewood, and the suspect was heading towards Highway 80. The pursuit continued south on FM 2965 to I-20, where the suspect then reportedly began traveling westbound at speeds over 120 mph. Authorities say the chase continued at high rates of speed, passing vehicles on the shoulders and weaving in and out of traffic through Kaufman County.
Missing man found
LINDALE — Smith County authorities say a missing person has been found alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. Authorities said he was receiving medical attention and will recover. On August 14 at 8:00 p.m., The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man missing from FM 1253 near Lindale. He’s identified as Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63. Ybarra’s son told deputies they were attending a church retreat at this location when his father wandered off. The son advised that prior to notifying law enforcement, he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members, and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400 acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.
Woman arrested in 2021 fatal crash
TYLER – Officials say Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday in a fatal Rusk County crash last year. According to our news partner KETK, on Feb. 27, 2021, at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson. According to officials, Bradford was traveling northbound and veered into the southbound lane, where she struck Jose Gustavo Servin, 23, of Henderson. Servin was pronounced dead at the scene and Bradford-Burnley was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Officials searching for missing teen
LINDALE — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. According to our news partner KETK, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to the NCMEC. Officials say Adams may be in the Lindale area, or she may have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse, or Frankston. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be performing base repair on SH 31 eastbound between FM 3053 and FM 1639. Crews will also be performing base repair on FM 349 westbound from just east of the intersection at FM 2276. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic on both jobs. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3271 just off of SH 110. This will be under flagging operation. Also, a sweeper and herbicide unit will be in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice.
TROUP — The City of Troup has rescinded a boil water notice issued Thursday due to a line break. All customers of the City of Troup public water supply were asked to boil their water before consumption, washing hands or face, or brushing teeth. The city has now put out the word that the water is again safe for consumption without boiling. People with questions should contact Gene Cottle, City Manager, at 903-842-3128, extension 15. To contact the TCEQ Executive Director, call 512-239-4691.
Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. board walks out of meeting, customers looking for answers
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Members of Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation continue searching for answers after spending many months under a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, a board meeting was held Friday to answer some of their questions. There was an extensive agenda to cover, and dozens of members were in attendance. However, most of the agenda went unaddressed after the board members left the meeting after 15 minutes. “They told us first of all that we could only speak about things on the agenda and that’s when I said, ‘Nuh uh,’” said Nicki Greenwood, the former business manager and a current customer with the Stryker Lake WSC. Greenwood said the board is to be elected into their positions, but she says an election hasn’t happened in several years. “I left in 2016 and there has not been an election since. These board members just came in, and they just took a seat and said, ‘We’re board members,’” Greenwood added.
Kilgore’s El Sombrero closes after fire
KILGORE – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to our news partner KETK, owner Mike Kittner says the Kilgore staff will be working at the restaurant’s Longview location until the Longview location can be rebuilt. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City of Kilgore to get through these difficult times,” Kittner said. “Thank you to everyone for your loyalty and patronage to El Som over the years, and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon or in Longview.”
Tyler, Bullard ISDs share TEA figures
TYLER/BULLARD — Tyler ISD has received a district Texas Education Agency accountability grade of “B” for the 2021-2022 school year. The district received a performance score of 88, up from the previous year’s (2019 was the most recent rating) 85 score, and an overall Met Standard rating. Schools and districts were labeled Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster for 2020 and 2021. Meantime, the TEA recently released 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for third through eighth grades and End of Course exams for ninth through 12th grades. Bullard ISD earned a district rating of “A” with a score of 95 and received 10 campus academic distinctions.
Rotary Christmas Parade call for entries
TYLER – The local Rotary International clubs are accepting entries from public organizations, bands, and other groups to participate in the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. The Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square will serve as the finale. This year’s parade theme is “Imagine Rotary” and winners will be selected in six categories. This year parade organizers are asking each entry to pay a small entry fee to offset expenses. If you have questions about parade registration, contact Tiffany Damskov at tiffanydamskov@yahoo.com or 903-266-0376 or visit this link.
Gas leak in Gladewater causes road closures, partial evacuation
GLADEWATER – Officials say about 15 homes were evacuated Friday after a gas leak caused road closures on Lee Street including Willow and Briar Cove in Gladewater. The gas line was hit by contract crews according to Gladewater Fire personnel, who said the leak resulted in a partial neighborhood evacuation. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the homes were evacuated for safety and roadways were blocked while fire personnel worked to locate the source of the leak. Gladewater police and public works staffers were also on the scene helping with road closures. Fire officials say CenterPoint was able to “locate and cap the line then continue on to make the final repair.”
