CHEROKEE COUNTY – Members of Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation continue searching for answers after spending many months under a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, a board meeting was held Friday to answer some of their questions. There was an extensive agenda to cover, and dozens of members were in attendance. However, most of the agenda went unaddressed after the board members left the meeting after 15 minutes. “They told us first of all that we could only speak about things on the agenda and that’s when I said, ‘Nuh uh,’” said Nicki Greenwood, the former business manager and a current customer with the Stryker Lake WSC. Greenwood said the board is to be elected into their positions, but she says an election hasn’t happened in several years. “I left in 2016 and there has not been an election since. These board members just came in, and they just took a seat and said, ‘We’re board members,’” Greenwood added.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO