KWTX
Single-vehicle accident on SB I-35 reroutes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35. Around 2 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299. Authorities say, the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit, which caused the crash. We’re told the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
News Channel 25
Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
fox44news.com
New bridges to be constructed in Mall-to-Mall project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that its crews will perform striping and barrier work near Bagby Avenue and the Highway 6 westbound frontage road...
KWTX
Fatal accident in Temple kills driver, traffic rerouted
Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash
KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified
Seven people involved in deadly crash, one in critical condition
WACO, Texas — Seven people were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to Waco PD. The crash happened between the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound, according to reports. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:41 a.m. When officers...
Man sent to hospital after SWAT standoff, bomb threat in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police have launched an investigation after a suspect's hours-long standoff with police involving a SWAT call and potential bomb threat. The suspect has since been hospitalized. Police said the call originally came in around noon from family members of a man...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
fox44news.com
Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier
KBTX.com
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
KWTX
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash
Waco police identify early Saturday crash victim, 3 remain hospitalized
Waco police have identified 31-year-old Cecilia Rodriguez as the victim of a fatal crash this weekend.
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
fox7austin.com
Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window
ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
Road closures announced for mainlanes going towards Harker Heights to Nolanville
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Crews will begin overlay work Aug.14 on I-14 from Harker Heights to Nolanville. Eastbound mainlanes of I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410/Simmons Road will be closed during construction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Construction will be complete on Aug. 19. Delays should be...
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
