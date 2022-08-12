ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

KWTX

Single-vehicle accident on SB I-35 reroutes traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35. Around 2 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299. Authorities say, the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit, which caused the crash. We’re told the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

New bridges to be constructed in Mall-to-Mall project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that its crews will perform striping and barrier work near Bagby Avenue and the Highway 6 westbound frontage road...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fatal accident in Temple kills driver, traffic rerouted

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35 Sunday morning. Officers responded at around 2 a.m. Aug. 14 to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299. Authorities say the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit causing the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash

KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Seven people involved in deadly crash, one in critical condition

WACO, Texas — Seven people were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to Waco PD. The crash happened between the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound, according to reports. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:41 a.m. When officers...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier. Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY

Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
LEANDER, TX

