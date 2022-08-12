ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Independent

Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
Daily Mail

PGA Tour golfer Denny McCarthy sinks unique 'hole-in-one' after his tee shot rebounds off a spectator and lands in the cupholder of his chair... but the American still manages to make birdie!

Denny McCarthy produced a memorable shot during the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship Sunday after his tee shot on the second found the cupholder of a spectator's fold up chair. The American carded a round of 70 to close the first of the three PGA Tour FedEx...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each LPGA golfer at the 2022 ISPS Handa Invitational

It didn’t take long for Maja Stark to decide what to do about her newfound LPGA membership. By shooting a 10-under 63 at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Northern Ireland in the final round and zoom past her competitors to win the ISPS Handa Invitational by five, the 22-year-old Swede could join the tour immediately and play the rest of 2022 as her rookie year. Or she could defer her membership until 2023.
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Welsh Fire host Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SPORTS
Golf Channel

Stark wins ISPS Handa Invitational, makes LPGA

Maja Stark's victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational earned her LPGA Tour access. Paige Mackenzie explains what you can expect to see from Stark moving forward.
GOLF
SkySports

Premier League

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season

Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
SOCCER

