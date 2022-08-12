Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
PGA Tour golfer Denny McCarthy sinks unique 'hole-in-one' after his tee shot rebounds off a spectator and lands in the cupholder of his chair... but the American still manages to make birdie!
Denny McCarthy produced a memorable shot during the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship Sunday after his tee shot on the second found the cupholder of a spectator's fold up chair. The American carded a round of 70 to close the first of the three PGA Tour FedEx...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each LPGA golfer at the 2022 ISPS Handa Invitational
It didn’t take long for Maja Stark to decide what to do about her newfound LPGA membership. By shooting a 10-under 63 at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Northern Ireland in the final round and zoom past her competitors to win the ISPS Handa Invitational by five, the 22-year-old Swede could join the tour immediately and play the rest of 2022 as her rookie year. Or she could defer her membership until 2023.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix make it two wins from three to leave Welsh Fire winless
Kane Richardson produced some outstanding last-ditch bowling to help Birmingham Phoenix to a four-run victory and leave Welsh Fire winless in The Hundred. With Phoenix having only reached 130 in their 100 balls it seemed set up for the Fire to notch their first win of the summer in front of a 10,901 crowd.
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
SkySports
Great St Wilfrid Handicap: Connor Beasley bags another Ripon feature for Waggott on Intrinsic Bond
Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may as well be one worth £100,000.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed faces six rivals at York with unbeaten record on the line over new trip
Baaeed will face six rivals as he steps up in distance for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in nine runs to date, racking up Group One triumphs on his last five starts with all those runs coming over a mile. He tackles 10...
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Welsh Fire host Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
Golf Channel
Stark wins ISPS Handa Invitational, makes LPGA
Maja Stark's victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational earned her LPGA Tour access. Paige Mackenzie explains what you can expect to see from Stark moving forward.
SkySports
Prix de Lieurey: Oscula all heart to win Deauville Group Three for George Boughey and Nick Bradley
Oscula's superb season continued at Deauville on Monday as she landed the Group Three Prix de Lieurey. The filly is a model of consistency for trainer George Boughey and owners Nick Bradley Racing, coming home in the first three in 14 of her 18 career starts. A Group Three winner...
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
SkySports
Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season
Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
SkySports
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Watford striker before announcing Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
SkySports
Houssem Aouar: Nottingham Forest close to signing Lyon midfielder, according to Sky in Italy
Nottingham Forest are close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Sky in Italy. Aouar, who has made more than 200 appearances for Lyon, has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Ligue 1 side. The 24-year-old reportedly saw a move to Real...
Golf Channel
Maja Stark claims maiden LPGA win at ISPS Handa, Ewen Ferguson wins men's event
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving...
SkySports
Dan Evans beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta in National Bank Open semi-finals; Simona Halep reaches Canadian Open final
Dan Evans' impressive run at the National Bank Open has been halted by Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated the Briton in three sets in Montreal. The world No 39 became the first player at the tournament to take a set off the Spaniard, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the second set which he eventually won after having to save match point.
