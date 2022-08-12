ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Brad Pitt says daughter Zahara will ‘flourish even more’ at Spelman College

Brad Pitt is having a major proud dad moment. The two-time Oscar winner couldn’t hide his pride over daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt flying the nest and heading to college. On Sunday, Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie announced the pair’s 17-year-old daughter has enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Spelman, which was founded in 1881, is a “historically black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent,” according to the private school’s website. Promoting his new movie “Bullet Train” in Los Angeles on Monday, Pitt spoke out about how proud he is of Zahara’s journey into higher education. “I’m so proud of her,”...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Spelman College#Eternals#Student Affairs
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma

Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
CELEBRITIES

