Mcpherson, KS

mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools

McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene

ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
ABILENE, KS
adastraradio.com

Doris O’Neal

Doris O’Neal, 82, passed away August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, to Cecil David and Marceil Marie (Schoen) Howey. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Hutchinson High School, and received an associate degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1961. She was a secretary at Colladay Hardware, Hutchinson, KS, and also Manpower Temporary Service, Hutchinson, KS. Doris was an active member of Crossroads Christian Church, especially providing volunteer help in the children’s programs and activities, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris was involved in many activities, but her most important activity was being a homemaker. She loved her family and cherished her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Steven Lee Martin

Steven “Jejak” Lee Michael Martin, 72, passed away August 13, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 26, 1949, in Rossville, KS to Paul “Mook” and Nellie Irene (Gibson) Martin. Steve was a 1968 graduate of McPherson High School. He graduated from Brown...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain

WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location

The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
WICHITA, KS

