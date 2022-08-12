Read full article on original website
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
adastraradio.com
Doris O’Neal
Doris O’Neal, 82, passed away August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, to Cecil David and Marceil Marie (Schoen) Howey. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Hutchinson High School, and received an associate degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1961. She was a secretary at Colladay Hardware, Hutchinson, KS, and also Manpower Temporary Service, Hutchinson, KS. Doris was an active member of Crossroads Christian Church, especially providing volunteer help in the children’s programs and activities, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris was involved in many activities, but her most important activity was being a homemaker. She loved her family and cherished her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Coffee wars heat up on busy Wichita corner with opening of new drive-through only Dunkin’
By this fall, Wichita coffee drinkers will have three options on one corner.
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
adastraradio.com
Steven Lee Martin
Steven “Jejak” Lee Michael Martin, 72, passed away August 13, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 26, 1949, in Rossville, KS to Paul “Mook” and Nellie Irene (Gibson) Martin. Steve was a 1968 graduate of McPherson High School. He graduated from Brown...
New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center education held Saturday
Wichita’s Racial Profiling Citizens Advisory Board organized a meeting Saturday at Ford Rockwell Branch Library to educate community members on the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, or JIAC. "I know it's a place for juveniles, but I don't, I actually don't really know what goes on as...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wichitabyeb.com
My favorite shopping event is back: Rhea Lana’s of Great Wichita’s semi-annual consignment sale
Since becoming a parent, there are some events I don’t miss. My daughter’s birthday, my daughter opening Christmas gifts, and the chance to load up all on clothes, toys and more at Rhea Lana’s of Greater Wichita semi-annual children’s consignment sale. It takes place at Century II and the public pre-sale starts Sunday, August 14.
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
wichitabyeb.com
Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location
The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
