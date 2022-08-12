Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Nico Yantko named Murray State new AD
Nico Yantko is coming home to Murray State University after being named the 10th athletics director in school history. A two-degree Murray State alumnus, Yantko will be introduced in a public event in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center, Tuesday at noon. The event will be streamed on YouTube. https://youtu.be/AAHBChyIwwQ.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County sweeps Paducah Tilghman Invitational
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's boys and girls golf teams swept this year's Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday. The Marshals boys finished with a team 298, while the girls team shot a 291. Trinity Beth won medalist honors with a 65. On the boys side, St. Mary's Aiden Hahn shot...
thunderboltradio.com
‘Coaches Corner’ at a different corner for first time in 42 years
For the first time in 42 years, WCMT’s “Coaches Corner” will have a new home at Blue Oak Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Martin. Since 1981, “Coaches Corner” has been a fixture on Saturday mornings from 8:30 until 10:00 at The Hearth. When The...
westkentuckystar.com
Drought conditions ease with recent rain
Recent rainfall eliminated some extreme drought conditions in southern Graves County in the past week, according to the National Drought Monitor from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the report issued last Thursday, no extreme drought remains in western Kentucky. Carlisle County is still experiencing severe drought, along with parts...
kentuckytoday.com
CP-supporting Lone Oak taking mission trip to France
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Dan Summerlin and Lone Oak First Baptist Church have long been supporters of the Cooperation Program. They understand the value of working together to further the Kingdom. Those CP dollars also support International Mission Board missionaries around the world, including Michael and JoJo Harrington...
wpsdlocal6.com
Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
thunderboltradio.com
Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration
A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 9, 2022
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death. She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of...
westkentuckystar.com
Gospel singing Thursday benefits Cancer Society
The 27th annual Gospel Benefit Concert in Metropolis will happen Thursday at 7pm at First United Methodist Church. The concert will feature music performed by The Hoppers. Admission is free, donations will go to the American Cancer Society.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Fire successful in school supply campaign
The Paducah Fire Department is saying thank you to the community for helping them help local students. During August, the fire department worked to help local students through its Fill the Fire Truck with School Supplies campaign. In a final tally, the department said they received 1002 pounds of food...
westkentuckystar.com
I-24 bridge work in Trigg County starts today
A work zone begins Monday on I-24 in Trigg County starting Monday for bridge work. The westbound lane closure allows abutment repairs on the Muddy Fork Creek Bridge over the next three weeks. Crews plan to take down the work zone on weekends.
westkentuckystar.com
Cadiz woman killed in Trigg County crash
A Cadiz woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Trigg County on Sunday afternoon. Deputies were called to New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected from the vehicle. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and...
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
thunderboltradio.com
Work zone lane restriction on U.S. 641 north of Murray starting Monday
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start construction activities on U.S. 641 North of Murray on Monday. This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
