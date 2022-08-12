Read full article on original website
WIBW
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
adastraradio.com
McMartin Resigns as Sterling Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach
Sterling, Kan. (KCAC) — The Sterling College Athletic Department announced Thursday the resignation of Laryssa McMartin as the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach at Sterling College. “We are disappointed to see Coach McMartin leave after such a short tenure,” said Vice President of Athletics, Scott Downing....
American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Series coming to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series is coming to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, August 20. Wichita will be the seventh stop on the ACP Pro Shootout tour. ACL pros will be competing for an automatic bid to the Pro Shootout Championship in September, as well as over $20,000 […]
adastraradio.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson to Host Retirement Celebration for CPO Skip Wilson
HUTCHINSON – A Retirement Celebration for longtime Chief Professional Officer with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson (BGC Hutch), Skip Wilson, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16th. Wilson announced his retirement earlier this year following a 32-year career. He helped start what was then known as the Kids...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
adastraradio.com
Doris Emilie Schmidt
Doris Emilie (Flebeau) Schmidt, 93, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Schowalter Villa. She was born September 24, 1928 in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Raymond and Josephine (Frey) Flebeau. Doris graduated from Hartford High School with the class of 1946, and later graduated from Hartford...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
kfdi.com
Work Nearly Complete on WSU’s Woolsey Hall, Classes Resume Aug. 22nd
Woolsey Hall, the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, is set to open for classes Aug. 22. While faculty and staff are already at work in Woolsey Hall in preparation for the fall semester, finishing touches inside the building and landscaping work remain in progress.
ksal.com
Salina Student Earns Scholarship
A student from Salina is among a quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. According to K-State, Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden...
adastraradio.com
Doris O’Neal
Doris O’Neal, 82, passed away August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, to Cecil David and Marceil Marie (Schoen) Howey. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Hutchinson High School, and received an associate degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1961. She was a secretary at Colladay Hardware, Hutchinson, KS, and also Manpower Temporary Service, Hutchinson, KS. Doris was an active member of Crossroads Christian Church, especially providing volunteer help in the children’s programs and activities, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris was involved in many activities, but her most important activity was being a homemaker. She loved her family and cherished her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Here are three sunflower fields near Wichita you can visit, take photos in this year
Can’t visit now? We also list some opening later.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Crash closes K-42 near 79th Street South
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. on K-42 near 79th Street South, southwest of a Clonmel.
