Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
nbcrightnow.com
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
NBCMontana
Missing Helena teen found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory for a 14-year-old Helena girl has been canceled. Claire Hicks-Shephard was found safe Thursday evening. No additional information was immediately available.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare
TOWNSEND, Montana — Most Montanans assume when they dial 9-1-1, there’ll be someone who answers on the other end. They’re equally sure if they’re calling because of a medical emergency, an ambulance and a paramedics are just moments away. But ambulances and emergency medical technicians aren’t a guarantee – as much as people might suppose. […] The post What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
buttesports.com
Baseball legend Jim Hanley passes at the age of 90
‘Fonz’ leaves the world knowing his beloved Butte Miners are Montana and Northwest Regional champs. Nearly four decades later, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester vividly remembers the words Jim “Fonz” Hanley told him after a tough loss in Helena. Lester was playing third base for the Butte...
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
Helena Indian Alliance celebrates groundbreaking on new addition
Helena Indian Alliance leaders say they’ve been outgrowing their current building for years. Now they’re taking a big step toward expanding that space.
3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana
Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
buttesports.com
Ceremony set to honor Butte Miners
The State and Northwest Regional champion Butte Miners will be honored during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 Legends Stadium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be recognized, and food and drinks will be provided. Players will be signing baseballs and posters for young fans, and Regional Championship merchandise will be available to purchase.
Comments / 0