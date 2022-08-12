ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas abortion recount moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
KANSAS STATE
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Pinto, 44, Fairview, was turning eastbound onto Natchez Street from U.S. 36 in Hiawatha. The driver failed to yield. A westbound...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines

Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck

A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists

(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire

JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hays Post

KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain

WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS

