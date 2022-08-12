Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
KWCH.com
Cooler air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas abortion recount moves forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Kansas woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Pinto, 44, Fairview, was turning eastbound onto Natchez Street from U.S. 36 in Hiawatha. The driver failed to yield. A westbound...
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
KVOE
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
WIBW
KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
KVOE
Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck
A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists
(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
WIBW
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 7 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Monday morning at Shawnee County District Court in Topeka, and at the end of the day, testimony had been heard from nine different people, including one on video. Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-homicide...
Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire
JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
