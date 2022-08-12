ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

montanarightnow.com

Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon. The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare

TOWNSEND, Montana — Most Montanans assume when they dial 9-1-1, there’ll be someone who answers on the other end. They’re equally sure if they’re calling because of a medical emergency, an ambulance and a paramedics are just moments away. But ambulances and emergency medical technicians aren’t a guarantee – as much as people might suppose. […] The post What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TOWNSEND, MT
montanarightnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes on Highway 287 near Cameron

BELGRADE, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is closing both lanes Highway 287 at mile-marker 28 south of Cameron Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook there are detours set up on Highway 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade, and I-15 to eastern Idaho. Drivers are asked to avoid...
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
CARDWELL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
MONTANA STATE
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Piece of Prime Bozeman Real Estate Finally Sees Action

If you have a good business idea that resonates with the people of Bozeman, you can make a lot of money. We recently published a photo gallery of empty spaces and buildings in the Bozeman area, but we missed a few spots. Not only are these two spots close together, they are also prime storefronts for future businesses.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!

As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana

Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
MONTANA STATE

